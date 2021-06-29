25 years ago, 1996
Despite the fact that hundreds of tips received have so far not led to a solution to the Jessica Swanson case, authorities are still encouraging anyone with possible information to call them. Investigators will focus on the investigation on Thursday, the one year anniversary of Jessica’s disappearance, but aren’t willing to discuss specifics. Although the Goodhue County investigators are now involved in other cases, the case of Jessica Swanson still remains their top priority.
In an effort to move forward with plans to build a new jail and court facility, the Goodhue County Board decided June 18 to receive a bid for the Public Health building, also known as the Citizen’s Building in Red Wing. County Administrator Stephen Bloom explained that the county Board had wanted to see what kind of market there was for the building.
50 years ago, 1971
More than 85 troops with over 1,400 scouts are expected this summer at Camp Hok-Si-La. Activities for the troops this year will include canoe trips, hikes to the Sugar Loaf Bluffs, rifle and archery ranges, swimming, boating, sailing and horseback riding, according to Dave Miller, camp director. It will be a busy summer for scouts with the camping program and the world jamboree in Japan.
A Red Wing man drowned Monday afternoon while fishing from a Highway 63 culvert near Mud Lake on the Island. The man, 62, apparently fell from the culvert into 3 ½ feet of water. A fisherman nearby heard a splash and saw the man thrashing in the water. Several fishermen pulled the man from the water. Their efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, however.
“Peace” in the form of normal gas prices appeared to be returning to Red Wing filling stations this morning. After a steady decline in local gas prices during the past seven weeks, many dealers began charging customers 35.9 cents per gallon this morning. For the past two and a half weeks, bargain prices of 22.9 cents per gallon of regular had been offered at most stations.
100 years ago, 1921
The little church on the hilltop out in Belle Creek, which is the home of St. Paul’s Episcopal parish, was the scene Tuesday of a gathering of more than passing interest. The occasion was the observation of the 50th anniversary of the laying of the church cornerstone in 1871. The parish had its beginning early in the sixties through the work of the Rev. Edward R. Welles.
The first day of playground work in Red Wing shows that the children take a great interest and are going to come out strong. The Washington building boasted an attendance of 32 children, the south building 38, and the other buildings almost as many – twice as many as attended last summer. The most popular games seem to be baseball and volleyball.
Kiwanians and their ladies enjoyed their annual outing at Colvill Park on Thursday. All met at Central Park and shortly after six o’clock the trip was made in 45 autos to this popular picnic ground. Upon arrival all sat down to a bounteous picnic lunch, which was served by the ladies under the direction of Mrs. A.G. Beyer. Following the “eats,” all proceeded to enjoy themselves in true picnic fashion. The majority either took part in or witnessed two exciting baseball games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.