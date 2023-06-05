1998- 25 Years
Construction is underway in Kenyon on new athletic fields for the Kenyon-Wanamingo School District. Two new softball fields, two new baseball fields, and a practice football field will be located south of the track on 25.8 acres that the school acquired from a private party. The superintendent noted that the ball fields will be completed this fall and will not be playable until the spring of 2000.
Goodhue County Commissioners at their Tuesday, May 19 meeting authorized the county attorney’s office to proceed with the plan to sell only 40 feet of county land to Byllesby property owners rather than the 60 feet as previously proposed. The Department of Natural Resources is requiring a 50-foot setback of 40 feet from the property line. The county only wants to sell 40 feet to the property owners that are affected. The proposal would give the landowners 60 days to accept or reject the county’s offer.
1973-50 years
The 252-acre Hok-Si-La Boy Scout camp near Lake City was turned over to the city Wednesday night when Lake City Major Wilmer Srickland presented the scouts with a check for about half the $400,000 purchase price. The City will begin operating the park after Sept. 30, Arnie Claire, parks and recreation director for Lake City said.
After four hours of maneuvering with a heavy crane “Spriggle’s Ark” is right-side-up. The seven-ton massive white hulk contains two and a half miles of quarter-inch rods, a half mile of chicken wire and a fiberglass mat enclosed in a three-quarters-inch layer of cement. Lloyd Spriggle and Leonard Seymour, both of Bay City, who made the boat their summer project last year, hired a crane at $75 an hour to turn it over so they could work on the 12x20 foot cabin and deck this summer.
1923-100 Years
Red Wing’s big 1923 street fair will be held on September 25th, 26th, and 27th. These dates were decided on at a meeting of the Red Wing Street Fair Association held last night. Ever since last fall, when one of the most successful street fairs in the history of Red Wing was held, the committee members have been planning and figuring out how to make the 1923 event bigger and better.
Practically the whole forest north of Lake Superior may break into flames unless rain soon descends said a report from the officers of the Algoma Central Railway. No reports are available on the conditions at White River. The flames have felled long stretches of telephone poles and communication between Port Arthur and Budbury is interrupted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.