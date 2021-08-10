25 years ago, 1996
The world’s largest tractor, the Case IH 7250 inflatable Magnum tractor, will be at the Goodhue County Fair. “This is no ordinary tractor,” according to Fran Hoven, Fair Board director. The inflatable tractor is 45 feet long, 30 feet tall, and 25 feet wide. The new attraction is a salute to agriculture. The huge tractor is scaled at three times the size of a standard series tractor.
Fifty-one children from the Red Wing and Prairie Island communities recently participated in Peacemaker Camp, held at Burnside Elementary School. Activities included games, arts and crafts, videos, nature and community projects, all designed to help children become peacemakers. The campers learned about what makes a special person, how to be a good team player, and how to solve problems.
50 years ago, 1971
Attendance at Monday night’s opening of the Goodhue County Fair was the best ever, according to Fair Board President Jack Adams. More than 2,000 people viewed hundreds of exhibits and displays and partook in the offerings of the midway Monday night. At least 900 persons saw the demolition derby – a record, derby officials said.
Incensed by the “worst ever” discoloration of their homes and another “sleepless night” caused by hydrogen sulfide gases coming from the tannery lagoons last night, residents of the Old Fairgrounds area or Red Wing plan to take their grievances to the City Council next week. Atmospheric conditions -- notably a heavy fog caused the gases, which smell like rotten eggs -- to settle over the neighborhood during the night despite continuing efforts by the city to control the problem.
When the alarm rang in the Red Wing Fire Department’s main station, off-duty fireman Don Duden hopped on a truck and went along for a ride. He didn’t have anything pressing to do at the time, and figured he could give his fellow firemen a hand. The fire was at Duden’s home, started in the bathroom by 5-year-old Eric, who was playing with matches. “I thought it was just another routine call,” Duden said afterwords. “I had no idea it was my own house.” No one was injured in the fire.
100 years ago, 1921
Red Wing and vicinity were visited Wednesday by the heaviest rainfall in 12 years. The precipitation during the storm was 2.6 inches. The storm broke at about 8:45 p.m. and rain fell in torrents for more than two hours. Another storm developed about 10:30 and continued to pour until well after midnight.
One of the largest attended outings ever held by the Sunday school of the Swedish Lutheran Church took place at Colvill Park on Tuesday. Not only parents, sisters and brothers of the children were present but many of their friends. A program was given by the pupils of the parochial school under the leadership of divinity student Oscar Behman. The children appeared in readings, songs and examinations.
“Boes” travel in style. “There’s no use in kicking them off – they’ll get right on again,” so railroad conductors and brakemen reason, and as a result an average of 75 hoboes are passing through Red Wing every day, riding not in empty gondolas or box cars, but the blinds of fast passenger trains and perching atop Pullmans. All Hoboedom is now on the road. Police officials, except in cases of illness, are rarely called upon to offer them shelter, the “jungles” and the open air being preferred.
