1997 – 25 years
“We are in a precarious situation on our side of the county,” Bev Jacobsen of Cherry Grove Township told the Goodhue County Board at its Oct. 21 meeting. Jacobsen and other representatives from Cherry Grove and Kenyon townships presented the board with a petition to conduct an environmental assessment worksheet in their area. The petition was prompted by the concentration and growth of new and existing feedlots in the area. “We’re concerned about the water and air quality; we’re thinking ahead to the next generation.”
Now that the weather has cooled off, local residents may begin thinking about the holidays, but organizers of the annual “Deck the Falls” decorating project have been working for weeks. On Oct. 15 lights were strung on the community Christmas tree next to Lake Frederickson, and garlands will be strung across downtown intersections this week. Decorating efforts will culminate with the downtown area’s lighting on Wednesday, Nov. 26, and the lighting of the tree on Dec. 6.
1972 – 50 years
Before the century ends, the process that gives H-bomb its big bang may be harnessed to produce electricity. Coal, now a frequent cause of pollution, may be a major source of clean natural gas. Uranium supplies may last for hundreds of years. These are among the possibilities being assessed by scientists under White House orders to come up with ways of easing the nation’s energy crisis. Some proposals, using so-called unconventional sources of energy such as the winds, the tides and tropical currents may not be practical until the 21st century. Other more conventional possibilities from coal gasification to controlled thermonuclear reaction, are under immediate consideration.
The economy slowed down in the July through September quarter, but still scored solid gains while the rate of inflation edged up, the government said today. The Commerce Department reported that the gross national product, the market value of the nation’s output of goods and services, advanced at a 5.9% annual rate during the third quarter compared with 9.4% in the second. The rate of inflation moved up to 2.2% compared with 1.8% in the second quarter.
1922 – 100 years
Minnie Bryan’s speculations in the marriage brought her to jail in Minneapolis today. In the last 18 months of her 22 years, she has married two men and divorced another, police said. Her last husband was John Hell of North Dakota, a wealthy farmer. She faced Hell today. He threatened charges of bigamy. Minnie admitted to police she loved Frank Gervisky, whom she married in Denver on June 10, shortly after divorcing J.B. Clark, her first husband in Kansas. Hell charged the girl only sought his money and deserted him a few days after their wedding. He found her living in Minneapolis with Gervisky.
The Elks and Pine Island bands will head a big delegation of Goodhue County farmers on their visit to the great national dairy show at the state fairgrounds today. It was stated that between 150 and 200 cars will make the trip. That old Goodhue will make a noise at the exposition which will carry its fame as a dairy county throughout the country is a certainty.
