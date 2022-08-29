25 years – 1997
Generations of local youngsters have enjoyed the refreshing water of the Cannon River by swinging from a rope suspended from the old railroad trestle. For safety’s sake, the rope was cut down recently and this week, workers began dismantling the old trestle. A second trestle across Highway 20 was torn down last year as part of the new bridge construction project.
Tech Masters, a Cannon Falls school program that began last year at both the elementary and high school levels, has swung into action for the upcoming school year. Fifth and sixth grade students in the program have been busy the past couple of weeks setting up new computer equipment at both schools. When classes begin on Sept. 2, about 100 computers will be available for student use in the classroom. Each classroom in kindergarten through grade three will have two computers, and grades 3-6 will have three units. Each classroom will have its own printer.
50 Years – 1972
The Minnesota State Fair will begin an expanded 11-day run when it opens Friday. A number of livestock exhibitors who won prizes at the Goodhue County Fair plan to exhibit at the Minnesota State Fair. Additionally, among the entertainers booked are the “DiMartinos,” owners of Wiederholt’s Supper Club in Miesville. Of all the entertainers at the State Fair, the DiMartinos are the only group originally from Minnesota. The high school bands from Red Wing and Lake City are expected to compete with other bands Friday in the state band competition. At the grandstand, Sonny and Cher, known for their recording of “I Got You Babe” will perform on Saturday and Sunday.
Lake City police have begun a crackdown on drug abusers in an effort to rid the community of what is apparently a serious drug problem. A 24-year-old undercover agent working for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released his findings on the job in Lake City. According to a report in the Lake City Graphic, “There is widespread use of marijuana and LSD among juveniles 14-18 years of age and it is estimated that one adult pusher here has at least 30 pounds of marijuana stashed here.”
100 Years – 1922
Guy Empey, age 86 and a great-grandfather, just bought his first automobile and is going to learn to “run the blamed thing.” He needs it to visit his 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Red Wing is to have a new men’s furnishing and shoe store. H.C. Lindberg of Minneapolis, owner of the store building at 314 Plum Street, formerly known as the White Front, stated today that he had leased the place to Ed. Tilson of Elgin, Illinois, who is planning to open an up-to-date establishment catering to men. Mrs. Tilson is expected here soon to supervise improvements to the store and is expected to have the new place of business ready for opening within a few weeks.
