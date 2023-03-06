1998 – 25 years ago
City Council member Babe O’Gorman pledged his support to help Cannon Falls residents make improvements to the municipal ice rink. “First we have to learn how to make ice,” O’Gorman said. “Then we have to see what our options are and how to fund it.” Several citizens inquired about having an “all-weather rink” like Farmington. They suggested the city apply for funds through the state’s Mighty Ducks Program and rent-out ice time.
Cannon Falls school board member Paulette Hanson voiced concerns regarding the high school cafeteria snack bar. “Whenever I’ve seen that snack bar it’s been filled with things like chocolate chip cookies, snack cakes, nachos, chips, and nothing nutritious, and it’s all separate purchase. … I think we should just get rid of it altogether.” Board member Jarle Norstad suggested that the candy machines be taken out of service as well. Superintendent McGuire reminded them that the machines helped to tide over “those students who need something while they’re waiting for their practice or games after school.”
1973 – 50 years ago
Cannon Falls has been encouraged to unite with Red Wing and Zumbrota to establish a countywide housing authority. Robert Isaacson, planning consulting for AEI Design of Minneapolis, met with Cannon Falls council members Thursday night to discuss plans for reapplying for funding of up to 75 elderly housing units from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The first shipment of radioactive fuel arrived at the Prairie Island nuclear-generating plant Thursday afternoon. A tanker truck carrying 12 fuel assemblies arrived at the plant and was unloaded by crane into a storage vault. It will be stored where there’s no exposure to people. The fuel is not highly radioactive, and there’s no danger as long as it’s in the cask.
1923 – 100 years ago
That Red Wing’s industrial and business interests are vitally interested in the development of the upper Mississippi and the establishment of river transportation systems was made evident by the large attendance at the meeting called by the Chamber of Commerce. Harry C. Cook, who presided, spoke briefly of the importance of the river as a medium of transportation, making comparisons with the lack of barge lines on the upper river and a large number of river-freight carriers successfully operating on the lower river and Ohio.
Swan Olson, Red Wing’s oldest man, whose death occurred on Feb. 14, last, left an estate valued at $83,000 14 years ago, according to the will, which was filed at the office of Judge of Probate William Ericson late Monday. The value of the property has increased considerably since that time and the total will run considerably over the amount stated when appraisal is made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.