1998-25 years
Randolph water superintendent Jeff Copley suggested setting up a planning commission at the Randolph city council meeting last Wednesday night, July 8. He felt that such s commission, appointed by the council but consisting of non-council members would be beneficial during this growth period by making the building process less confusing and streamlining the paperwork. The commission would be responsible for planning future development in keeping with all city, county, and state laws.
The city of Cannon Falls and the residents affected by the June 27 cleanup while waiting for news about possible disaster relief. Two teams of inspectors from FEMA visited Cannon Falls last Thursday. News on whether the city will be declared a federal disaster area, and eligible for federal assistance, may not come for several weeks.
1973-50 years
Red Wing firemen work two hours Tuesday to extinguish a grass fire that spread 2 miles along the railroad tracks from E. Fifth Street to the State Training School. No damage was reported from the fire which firemen believe was started by sparks from a train. The fire was reported at 7:08 pm Tuesday. A few telegraph poles and some extra railroad tiles piled near the tracks also caught fire.
After reviewing prices asked for property next to the Burnside property next to the Burnside Cemetery, Red Wing aldermen tabled the question until they get some reaction from the public on what they considered sky-high figures. Council Administrator Phil Deaton investigated prices of property surrounding the cemetery after about 200 Burnsiders requested earlier this spring that the cemetery be expanded to the west.
1923-100 Years
The city of Red Wing is enjoying a gradual growth along all lines according to figures produced by the city assessor who completed the 1923 assessment of personal property and monies and credits and turned the same over to the county auditor. The increase is not abnormal in any department but is considered healthy to say the least.
The mercury broke all records for this summer yesterday when it touched 102 above at 4pm after wavering near that point for a stretch of several hours. At 2:30 pm it touched 100 and half an hour later it registered at 99 at Dr. Haustein’s. One hour later it hit its highest point since September of last year. One of the warmest and most uncomfortable nights of many years followed the day’s heat record. There was no relief to be found in homes or on lawns. Not a sign of a breeze, even the leaves on trees hung listless and disheartened in the humid atmosphere.
