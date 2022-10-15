25 years – 1997
Donna Nielsen of Pine Island High School was recently honored by being named the State Outstanding Secondary Business Educator. Nielsen was chosen from a number of educators statewide who had previously been named in their area. Other qualifications for the award were Mrs. Nielsen’s contributions to business through teaching, and serving in professional organizations, plus her contributions to business education through publications and research.
Jeff Perra attended the Oct. 6 park board meeting to represent the Covered Bridge Riders Snowmobile Club. Also in attendance were members from the Pioneer Trail and the manager of the Douglas Trail. The club would like to know if it can use the trail through the park again this year and if it can improve things from last year.
50 years – 1972
Red Wing firemen spent the afternoon on Wednesday and today practicing rescue procedures from the roof and second-story openings at Red Wing City Hall. A crew lowers a ‘victim’ with a possible back injury to ground level. The training sessions were conducted by Bob Smith, an instructor from the state who has been working with the Red Wing department recently.
Further development of a commercial port facility at Red Wing is economically unfeasible, according to the St. Paul firm that is preparing a long-range study of the city’s waterfront. Barton-Aschman Associates, Inc. also recommended in a report presented to the Red Wing City Council Tuesday that “Emphasis should instead be placed upon the use of the central riverfront area for marina purposes in a well-planned, staged manner.”
100 years – 1922
Shipping board vessels will remain dry regardless of the outcome of the injunction proceedings brought in New York on behalf of the American privately owned ships. President Harding holds that the government-owned vessels are American territory and, under Attorney General Daugherty’s ruling, come under the Volstead Act regardless of whether the American private ships succeed in remaining wet.
The French government has instructed Louis Barthou, French representative on the allied reparations commission, to oppose the latest proposition made by Sir John Bradbury of England that an immediate moratorium for a period of five years be granted Germany on all cash payments, it was semi officially announced this afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.