25 years ago, 1996
Northern States Power Co. has submitted a license application to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for an alternative site in Goodhue County to provide temporary storage for spent nuclear fuel. Among conditions, NSP must file an application with the NRC in a good faith effort to implement the Goodhue County alternative storage facility before the utility is allowed to use casks 6 through 9 at its existing facility.
Kenyon-area residents are puzzling over the source of a valuable 147-year-old chalk drawing, apparently brought to the U.S. from Norway by an emigrating family that eventually settled in a hilly area north of Kenyon. The picture, on loan from current owner Diane Carlson to the Atlanta Olympic Committee for an exhibit called “100 Years of Glory,” was found to be missing from an Atlanta warehouse early this summer. The drawing of two warriors on skis carrying a child was identified as a sketch by Knud Larsen Bergslien, done in 1849, and valued at well over $250,000.
50 years ago, 1971
Workmen have nearly completed the job of blocking up basement walls on the rear sides of businesses on the 400 block of West Third Street. The blocking is in preparation for fill which will provide a level, mall-like parking lot on nearly half the block. Plans for a parking lot walkway, to extend through the old Salvation Army building, have been at a standstill the past week because of problems between the City Council and Warfel’s Decorating Co. over a stairway.
Company B of the 1st Battalion, 135th Infantry will host dedication ceremonies and an open house at the new Red Wing National Guard Armory. All parts of the new armory will be open for public inspection and members of Red Wing’s 180-man unit are preparing displays on weaponry, vehicles, and general supply.
The Red Wing State Training School has fewer boys today than at any time since the 1890s. The population has fallen steadily of the last 18 months until it stands at 180 to 185 today. Harvard and Marshall cottages were closed about three weeks ago and their boys and staff assigned elsewhere in STS. Two major factors for the decline are probation services for juvenile offenders in their home counties, and a gradual drop in STS’ own rate of return for boys sent home on parole.
100 years ago, 1921
The engineer and street commissioner were instructed to proceed at once with the work of grading College Hill, a matter which has been debated and discussed for many years without action, at a special meeting of the Board of Public Works, which was held Monday morning.
Red Wing was in the hands of the Shriners for half an hour Saturday morning. Arriving on a special train over the Milwaukee Road from St. Paul, members of the Osman Temple in their red fez and brilliant uniforms swooped down upon the city. They marched through the business section to the tune of martial airs by the 50-piece band and the large bugle and drum corps. Local Shriners joined the delegation.
Perhaps the biggest picnic of the year was that staged at Colvill Park Thursday afternoon by the Masonic and Eastern Star lodges of Red Wing. It is estimated that there were between 400 and and 500 people present at the event, and there was something doing every minute. One of the features was the dance, which was enjoyed by old and young alike.
