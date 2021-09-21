25 years ago, 1996
Should Goodhue County take over feedlot regulation from the state? Will the benefits outweigh the possible problems it could create? These are the questions the County Board is struggling with and has established a committee to look at. The committee was formed to investigate the possibility of establishing a feedlot officer and taking over the regulation of small feedlots from the state. The prime responsibility of the feedlot officer would be regulation of current facilities.
Goodhue County had 162 4-H’ers at the Minnesota State Fair who exhibited and demonstrated the skills and knowledge they have learned throughout the year. The State Fair is much more than just ribbons; it is a learning experience which can be carried into adulthood.
50 years ago, 1971
Welch Village Ski Area has embarked on its largest expansion ever including three new chairlifts over the next three years. The expansion involves development of “Welch Village East,” a 120-acre wooded area adjoining the present ski area on the east and extending toward the Belle Creek valley. When Welch Village started in the winter of 1965-66, it received about 5,000 skiers. Last winter there were 75,000 to 80,000 skiers.
Red Wing’s 19 full-time firemen have organized as Red Wing Fire Fighters Local 2078 of the International Association of Fire Fighters. The firemen received their union charter during installation ceremonies at the fire hall Wednesday night. Temporary officers Don Duden and Don Felmlee received the charter for the Red Wing local.
Red Wing Police Chief Warren Lenway said this morning that mini-bikes are causing increasing problems and complaints in the city, especially in the Burnside area. Lenway said his department is getting many complaints about careless operation of the little cycles on roadways, riding on private property and in the city’s parks and creating disturbances at night.
100 years ago, 1921
Hunters are beginning to watch the skies of a morning and evening, to sniff the air and the burnish up the old gun. Friday the season opens, and they are getting anxious to be off for the waters where the ducks are to be found. Some hunters fear that the duck hunting will not be any good this season because it has been so dry that many of the lighting places of the birds will be closed to them through lack of water.
The Ambassador Orchestra, local musical organization, which was so popular during the winter months, both in Red Wing and the surrounding country, will again be active this season, it is announced. Practically the same members will be affiliated with the organization under the leadership of Herbert Schacht.
The E.G. Hammer creamery at Goodhue was damaged by fire Monday night and had it not been for the prompt efforts of the fire department of that village the entire building would have been destroyed. It is thought that the fire originated from a lighted cigarette which was thrown into some sawdust in the afternoon while men were unloading butter tubs. The lost is estimated at $2,000.
