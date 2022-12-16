1997 – 25 years
The Cannon Falls Town Board has received a new annexation agreement from the city of Cannon Falls. When they met on Wednesday, Dec. 10, they were also presented with a report by the township annexation committee summarizing their findings. The group looked into the area of land that is proposed to be annexed and the cost of the sewer and water improvements. The committee felt that assessment procedures appear to be an area where quite a difference can be made.
Medical helicopters have been called to Cannon Falls at least two dozen times in 1997 alone. Life Link III is one of the three services providing aeromedical transportation in the Cannon Falls area. Mayo One of Rochester and North Area Care of Robbinsdale are the other two. Each helicopter consists of two clinicians and will include either two nurses or a nurse and a paramedic. “The importance of emergency care at the local level cannont be overstated. It is our responsibility as doctors at Cannon Falls Community Hospital to ensure that the patient does not leave until they are stable.”
1972 – 50 years
A possible safety hazard from the steam pipes at the Northern States Power Co. Prairie Island nuclear generating plant may delay the completion of the $335 million facility. In a petition to the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency contends some of the steam pipes are situated too close to the main control room. If one of the pipes would rupture, employees may not be able to get to the control room to shut the plant down.
Betty Torrey cast one of Minnesota’s 10 electoral votes for the reelection of President Nixon today. The electors from each of Minnesota’s eight districts and two elected at large met with Gov. Wendell Anderson in St. Paul at noon to cast their official ballots. Under the U.S. Constitution, the Electoral College actually elects the president and vice president. Although there has been some variation in the past, the electors are chosen by the party whose presidential candidate carries the state in the November popular election.
1922 – 100 Years
A can of baked beans or anything else in the line of eatables will be the admission price to a special Christmas matinee, which will be held at the auditorium on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. Manager Johnson announced today that he had arranged with the Welfare League to stage the matinee to aid in the securing of eatables to distribute to the needy at Christmas time.
Red Wing is assured of a continuance of its pure water supply. A report on the analysis of the water obtained from the new well of the city’s waterworks system at the east end of Barn Bluff received from the state health board, states that the water is as pure as any obtained in the state, being even freer from bacteria than the water being pumped from the old well. Red Wing has become known far and wide for the excellence of its water, the present supply having been declared unusually pure.
