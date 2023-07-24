1998-25 Years
Goodhue County has been declared a disaster area by the US Government. Word was received on Tuesday, July 21 that the county will be included in the Metro area disaster declaration issued earlier this summer. The county received an estimated $980,000 in property damage during the June 27 flood. Several county departments are working together to assess flood damage, help individuals work through paperwork in order to receive various types of aid, and to defer property taxes.
Demo derbies, duo rodeos and a family night packed with free entertainment and snacks highlight this year’s Goodhue County Fair. “It’s a first in the country with pickups,” says Jim Miller of Zumbrota who coordinates plans for the popular demolition derbies held annually at the fair. The exciting five-day fair also includes a two-hour visit from Crunch, the Minnesota Timberwolves mascot.
1973- 50 years
Don’t be surprised if downtown Red Wing looks like a circus Wednesday, it’s just Krazy Daze. From 8 am to 5 pm store personnel will be crazily dressed to sell some of the year’s best bargains. Dennis Francis, the Lake City water skier will be skiing past Red Wing at about 3p, on the last stretch of his 1,842-mile trip down the Mississippi River.
Some nostalgia for the majestic river queens, a floating memory complete with a gingerbread superstructure, grand staircase, and a steam calliope, awaits a decision in the House whether she stays afloat or retires. The vote will decide if the paddle-wheeler Delta Queen can continue her odysseys on the Ohio, Tennessee, and Mississippi rivers.
1923- 100 years
Paul Goisser and Eric Larson, two of a trio taken by a sheriff’s raiding party near Welch Tuesday night at which time a moonshine still and 50 gallons of corn mash were confiscated, were sentenced to serve 30 days in the county jail and pay fines of $150 each. Joe Luka, the third party, is but 17 years of age, and his case must come into juvenile court. Goisser and Luka claim they were hired by a man and a woman whose identity they do not know; that they had not been paid for their work so far and that no liquor or mash had been taken from the premises since they started to brew.
The Wisconsin-Minnesota Light and Power Company – the name brings many memories to the average Red Wing mind- is no more as far as this city is concerned. It is now the Northern States Power Co., and representatives of that company, who were in Red Wing today give assurance there is no connection between the two as some reports had it of late.
