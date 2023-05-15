25 Years – 1998
The Pine Island Economic Development Board met on Wednesday, May 6. The EDA board discussed the advantages of having a Pine Island internet website. The home page would be used to share information about Pine Island over a wider area. Availability of development sites, events of interest, advertisements for businesses and a description of assets of the community would be put on the page.
The study of careers by Pine Island sixth graders has culminated in the annual Career Day at school on May 5. This not only showcases the efforts of 101 students to study a particular career and report on it to others but to see and hear about the careers of area people firsthand. The morning was devoted to learning about careers from 11 presenters who have information about preparation for their work and their earning estimates.
50 years – 1973
After a year and 14 days and 47,000 land miles, Jim and Jeanie Schaden relaxed at her mother’s home in Ellsworth and agreed: “It was a nice honeymoon.”
The Schadens have just returned from a trip around the world, one they planned by letter shortly after they were married 2½ years ago.
“While I was in Nam,” Schaden explained, “We wrote back and forth planning it. We were on a tight budget, and the entire trip only cost us $6,500.”
The Ellsworth Village Council is considering several sites for an outdoor heated municipal swimming pool that someday could be enclosed. The council has hired an engineering firm, Taylor Co.of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, which deals primarily with pool construction. Ellsworth presently does have a pool, located near the Pierce County fairgrounds, and is owned by the school district.
100 Years – 1923
Secret Service operatives have recovered $80,000 of the Denver mint loot in St. Paul. Indictments in connection with the sensational robbery are expected from the grand jury next month.
Some of the 26 persons indicted last fall in connection with the disposal of loot from Chicago and New York mail robberies are understood to be involved. Circulation of currency stolen at Denver and discovered here soon after the robbery in which bandits killed a federal reserve guard and escaped with $200,000 in cash aroused suspicions.
A large number of $5 notes were found in circulation. Theater box offices, neighborhood groceries and druggists unwittingly handled some.
A pipe organ for the auditorium is possible in the near future. The auditorium board has been considering its installation for some time past and has been investigating several makes of organs suitable for theater use. The auditorium has $20,000 invested in city bonds and a neat cash surplus on hand, ensuring sufficient funds for the purchase of a musical instrument. The board of education was granted the free use of the auditorium Sunday afternoon for the high school baccalaureate services and Thursday, May 31, for the commencement exercises.
