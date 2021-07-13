25 years ago, 1996
Burglaries at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and St. Pius V Catholic Church in Cannon Falls are evidently part of a string of church break-ins. In addition to the two Cannon Falls burglaries, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office is investigating at least nine others at churches in six communities, including Red Wing and Goodhue. One church was burglarized twice.
It was like the old days in Vasa. There were over 350 spectators gathered to watch the Fourth of July parade in Vasa – the village was full of people. The parade started seven years ago and each year the parade grew with more people joining in until this year there were 39 units.
50 years ago, 1971
Steps are being taken to decrease odors from the tannery lagoons during the remainder of the summer, city officials were told this morning. The council had directed its committee to meet with Tannery officials to see if anything could be done to alleviate the odor problem after receiving numerous complaints from residents in the western section of the city. The Tannery flushed 3.8 million gallons of fresh water through the Hay Creek bottoms last weekend in an attempt to cut down on the odor.
Linemen are installing parts of the utilities for the new Twin Bluff Junior High School. Black dirt is being hauled in to cover sandy soil, and parking lots and drives are being paved. The new school should be ready for pupils by the August opening of school. Contractors generally are running ahead of schedule on the building.
Damaging winds which accompanied thunderstorms in Red Wing and neighboring communities Wednesday blew down crops and felled signs and tree branches. The winds flattened many acres of corn along County Road 3, the Goodhue County Extension Office says.
100 years ago, 1921
A double tragedy marked the Fourth of July observances for an area family. The little son of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Johnson was instantly killed when he placed a lighted firecracker in a supposedly empty gasoline tank for the purpose of “making a big noise,” as he expressed it but a few seconds before to some of his playmates. The child’s mother, who had not been in good health, died in the afternoon from the shock caused by the fatal accident.
Red Wing had its first rain for a period of three weeks on Tuesday evening. The precipitation, however, was light. It varied in different sections of the city. The moisture, while not nearly heavy enough to be of much benefit to farm crops, refreshed small garden stuff and helped lawns to some extent.
The motion picture men of the country are one in wanting only the better class of pictures screened and are constantly working to put this great industry on a higher plane was the statement of Manager Geo. W. Johnson of the Auditorium, who returned Wednesday from attending the national convention of the Motion Picture Theater Owners of America. They all want good, clean pictures, and are doing their utmost to elevate the business.
