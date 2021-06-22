25 years ago, 1996
In an often heated discussion, Goodhue County commissioners met with the Stanton Town Board as well as about 35 residents June 11 to discuss feedlot issues that have been troubling the township for the last couple of years. The commissioners agreed to address the main concerns raised at the meeting including: a review of the permit process, water-monitoring systems, and a distinction between family farms and commercial farms. Residents are concerned that property values would be impacted by the feedlot.
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office continues to refuse discussion of a recent Cannon Falls drug bust. The department, in cooperation with state and federal agencies, executed 20 search warrants in the community on June 13. The process included searches of four homes, several businesses, and numerous cars. The officers declined to speculate how much longer it might be before anyone is charged.
50 years ago, 1971
Goodhue County could be infested with destructive grasshoppers this summer, according to Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Jon Wefald. He urged farmers in the county to check their alfalfa fields for newly hatched grasshoppers in the next two or three weeks. Chemical control applications are recommended when eight or more grasshoppers per square yard are found in field crops.
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office has completed its move into the new building behind the Courthouse. The building includes department offices and a new jail cell block. A special walkway from the jail directly into the courthouse makes it easier to transfer prisoners from jail to court without the necessity of leaving the building.
A site on Fifth Street appears to be the most likely location for a 100-unit high-rise apartment building for the elderly, but residents of the area are not happy. About a dozen residents of the eastern site attended a meeting, expressing dissatisfaction that they would have to move and that they would receive what they consider minimum compensation for their property.
100 years ago, 1921
Construction and production are the two big words in the vocabulary of Sponge Tire and Rubber company officials these days. Construction is making a race against time so as to arrive at production at the earliest possible moment because there are orders for tires waiting which must be filled at an early date. Beyond that, there is immediate business in sight which must be taken advantage of as soon as the first unit of the tire factory is in operation.
Two new boilers, costing $2,715, will be installed at the Auditorium this summer. The contract was awarded to Nelson and Metzler. The installation of a ventilator in the projecting booth was discussed but action was deferred for further investigation. One another note, Manager George W. Johnson was chosen by the board to represent the Auditorium at the annual convention of Motion Picture Theaters and Managers in Minneapolis at the end of the month.
The music contest of the Civic Music League, held at the junior assembly of the high school, was participated in by about 30 violin, voice, and piano pupils and proved a big success in every way. The large auditorium was filled to capacity and all present thoroughly enjoyed the program presented.
