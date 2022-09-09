1997-25 years
A test of the new Byllesby Dam warning siren and an education program designed to teach residents how to recognize the various tones of the siren and what they mean has been delayed again.
Steve Sullivan of the Dakota County Parks Department, had scheduled the test for Wednesday, Sept. 3, in conjunction with the routine monthly testing of warning sirens. According to Sullivan, the company that installed the siren has now told him their staff is not available. Sullivan pledged to reschedule the test for Oct. 1.
Administrators at Cannon Falls school report a smooth opening day of classes on Tuesday, Sept. 2. Assistant elementary principal Ralph Meehan described the first day of classes as “a smooth first day.” Half-day Kindergarten also went well. Enrollment in Kindergarten through grade 6 is about 835, down slightly from last year. The drop is due in part to the loss of a large class of 155 sixth graders last spring.
1972- 50 years
Members of the Palestinian terrorists group Black September broke into the Olympic Village today and killed two Israelis. They held nine others hostage against a demand for the release of 234 prisoners that were held in Israeli jails. The games will be suspended later today, the International Olympic Committee announced, and a memorial service for the Israeli dead will be held Wednesday. The games presumably will resume after that.
The controversy surrounding the need for sidewalks in the Twin Bluff Road area may be rekindled at the Red Wing City Council meeting next Tuesday and it may spread to other areas of southern Red Wing. The matter surfaced again at a council agenda session Tuesday when Council Administrator Phil Deaton told the Aldermen that there have been requests from some Twin Bluff road residents for the city to lift its ban on parking along that street during the day.
1922- 100 Years
Carnival fun reigned at the Burnside Sunday School on Tuesday evening at the “Penny Carnival,” conducted under the auspices of the Burnside Union Sunday school. Pennies were legal tender and admitted the large gathering there to the many delights and sensations offered in the various booths. The program was original, to say the least. There was a booth for fortune telling, another at which a “swimming match” was the feature and at another, there was an opportunity to go for an airplane ride.
The construction of a line to connect the present branch of the Chicago Great Western Railway from the main line to Eden and Mantorville with the city of Rochester is being considered by the railway company, according to statements made by T Hoverstad, development agent of the railroad. The company will not attempt the extension at present but will probably begin work as soon as financial conditions loosen up.
