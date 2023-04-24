icerinkNOP.jpg
An ice rink in Goodhue County, undated. Photo from Goodhue County Historical Society.

1998-25 years 

The skating rink was back on the docket Thursday night as the Cannon Falls city council continued to debate just what exactly should be done to improve the facility. Mark Lund was present to discuss with the council the findings and recommendations of the committee organized to discuss the rink. The committee’s goal is to make the whole skating rink/swimming pool area more of a community park and to develop facilities that can be used year-round. Plans are to add bathrooms, with sewer and water, and to expand the warming house.  

Extension Home Study Groups in Goodhue County will celebrate 75 years of existence in 1998. A special event will be held on Monday, April 27. Displays of past articles made in the program, photos and news clippings as well as historical scrapbooks will be available for viewing. A desire to make life better for rural women led to the beginning of the extension home study group program in Goodhue County in 1923.  

1973- 50 Years 

Red Wing residents may find themselves hauling their trash to Goodhue’s sanitary landfill shortly. The Goodhue County Board Thursday deleted the Red Wing landfill from the county’s solid waste management plan because the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency indicated it wouldn’t grant the city a permanent permit to operate the site. “That’s what necessitates our doing this,” Commissioner Laurence Wagner explained after the board voted unanimously to support the application of the Goodhue landfill as “the” county site. The PCA has notified the city that it doesn’t intend to grant a permanent permit to operate the site since it is located on the Mississippi River Floodplain. 

Girls will be allowed to try out for any boys’ team, including such contact sports as football and wrestling, under the Minnesota High School League’s latest ruling. The ruling, announced Friday, also would permit boys to play on girls’ teams. This action is the result of the recent court decision that declared league rules proving separate athletic programs for boys and girls discriminated against females in violation of the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.   

1923- 100 years

Sparks from a kitchen stove set fire to a basket filled with shingles at the home of J.C. Seebach, East Avenue, and tenth street, yesterday morning, and before being extinguished marred considerable of the woodwork and filled the house with smoke. The flames were put under control without a call being sent to the fire department. Grass fires near the training school last night damaged considerable shrubbery of the institution and fruit bushes and shrubs of the farm adjoining when it went beyond control.  

The work of sifting the mass of testimony before the Hennepin County grand jury, regarding the activities of the Ku Klux Klan in Minneapolis, was undertaken by the jurors Thursday afternoon. Mayor Leach complied with the request of the jury for the names of additional witnesses. The inquiry is concerned with the identity of the persons who are responsible for the publication of the “Voice of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.” Which attacked the character of Mayor Leach and other city officials.  

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you