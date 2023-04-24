Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Dunn, Buffalo and Pepin Counties. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Scott and Le Sueur Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Hennepin, Carver and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Blue Earth and Brown Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa and Lac qui Parle Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and Ramsey Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota, Washington, Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Washington and Pierce Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Wright and Stearns Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County. .Rivers continue to reach crest, or have past crest, and are gradually falling over the next few days. Forecast conditions continue through most of this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 915 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 683.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The river is continuing to rise. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 683.3 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 680.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 683.1 feet on 04/18/1951. &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 930 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 18.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The river is continuing to rise. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.3 feet early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 06/27/2014. &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa... Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Crawford, Vernon and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton, Grant and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and Trempealeau Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and Pepin Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. .Moderate to major flooding continues along the Mississippi River through this week due to a combination of snowmelt run-off and recent rainfall. Little additional rainfall is forecast over the next several days, with the next chance for widespread rainfall expected by Friday into the coming weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.7 feet, The entrance to Hok-Si-La Park is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 18.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CDT Monday was 18.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.5 feet tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Milwaukee Road railroad between Red Wing and Hastings begins flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 915 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 16.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The river is continuing to rise. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.8 feet tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.0 feet on 04/18/1952. &&