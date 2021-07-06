25 years ago, 1996
The city of Kenyon will have to pay for a seven-year-old mistake. The Goodhue County Board decided July 2 to deny Kenyon’s request for a tax abatement on property that the city bought in 1989. In March the city had paid $2,360.97, the back taxes for the last six years. The city is recommending the county abate all taxes, penalties, and interest.
An evening of fun for an area softball team ended in tragedy Friday night. A man drowned in Byllesby Reservoir after he was shoved into the lake. The man and 10 others were aboard a 45-foot steel pontoon when he and two other individuals got into some horseplay, and all three ended up in the water. They attempted to search for him, but when they were unable to locate him in the choppy waters, they decided to call for help.
50 years ago, 1971
Sunnyside Troop 236 of Red Wing Girl Scouts finished the 1970-71 year with two events made possible from their sale of 1,047 boxes of Girl Scout cookies. An overnight campout at Camp Pepinoak was enjoyed the night of June 18. The girls helped with preparing the evening meal plus Saturday breakfast and noon lunch. Some brought their guitars for singing around a campfire.
After two years without one, Red Wing will have a fireworks display Sunday night, largely because of the efforts of two men, Mark Aldridge and Mark Christensen, both 21. The two, who felt the city ought to celebrate the holiday in some way, have purchased 120 rockets with the help of donations from local businesses. The display will be set off across from Colvill Park.
A Zumbrota man was sentenced to 60 days in jail this week on a charge of drunkenness in Red Wing Municipal court. It was one of the last such charges brought before Judge Gilbert Terwilliger. Today marks the date set by the Minnesota Legislature when drunkenness is no longer considered a criminal offense.
100 years ago, 1921
Red Wing’s water supply is absolutely pure and safe for drinking purposes, according to a report received from the state board of health, following an analysis, made at the request of city officials, and which was presented at the meeting of the water board.
A large assortment of beautiful handmade baskets of all descriptions and colors are on display in the windows at the Steaffens Studio, the Community Rest Room, and at Scott’s paint shop. They were made by patients at the Mineral Springs Sanatorium. The baskets are very attractive and have been thoroughly sterilized. Miss Grace Hailman, head nurse, and several nurses at the sanatorium brought them to Red Wing Friday and placed then on sale. Miss Hailman stated that there are now 28 patients at the hospital.
For the second time within a period of a few months, the city drug store on Bush Street was burglarized Monday night. Thieves entered the establishment through the transom over the front door. The screen had been removed and with the transom opened access was an easy matter. The thieves secured about $40, which had been left in the cash register. Nothing else was disturbed. An examination of the transom revealed the imprint of hands with long thin fingers, like those of boys.
