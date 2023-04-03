1998 – 25 Years
Pine Island resident Don Saugen was honored recently by the Goodhue County Soil and Water Conservation District at its annual banquet for his long-term efforts in conservation resource management. He received the Outstanding Woodland Manager award. Saugen’s acreage is in Roscoe Township and in the past 30 years he has been improving the land and controlling erosion with terraces.
The Goodhue County Economic Development Authority held a short meeting March 24 to review bid results and issue bonds for the jail and courts building project. The board approved a lease agreement between the Goodhue County EDA and Goodhue County. County Administrator Stephen Bloom told the board that the excavation and footings for the new jail and law enforcement center buildings were completed, as were the concrete wall and electrical rough-in.
1973 – 50 Years
Firefighters from the Goodhue and Red Wing fire departments spent about three hours Sunday morning battling a blaze at a home rented by Marvin Martindale. No one was injured in the Hay Creek Township fire which destroyed a lean-to annexed to the house, Goodhue Assistant Fire Chief Elroy Rusch said. There was gas and smoke damage throughout the whole house, but it can be repaired. Rusch estimated damage at $1,500 to $2,000. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Watergate defendant James McCord asserts the bugging of the Democratic National Committee was planned secretly in Attorney General John Mitchell’s Justice Department office by Mitchell, White House counsel John Dean and Nixon campaign aides Gordon Liddy and Jeb Magruder. McCord had given a written memo to this effect to the Senate committee probing the Watergate scandal.
1923 – 100 Years
A combination of the Becker Bakery and the Red Wing Baking company was consummated today by which a stock company is formed under the name of the “Sunlight Bakery.” The two plants are to be combined in the Becker building, where new machinery is to be added and changes made that will make the Sunlight Bakery one of the most modern baking plants in the state.
The Rev. Frederick Frederickson, pastor of Hamline Methodist Episcopal church in St. Paul died in his church after being stricken by heart disease while a Good Friday service was in progress. He was seated with his wife listening to a sermon by Dr. F Cone when the attack came. A moment later he arose and started for the rear of the church but fell into the arms of members of the congregation. He died before Dr. King, who was called, arrived.
