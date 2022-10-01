1997 – 25 Years
The falls of the Little Cannon River must have been a beautiful sight, but early settlers saw it as an opportunity to use the energy for commercial purposes. The mills of Cannon Falls produced good flour and gave work to many.
Could the falls of the little Cannon River be restored? These questions will be asked at the Monday town meeting which will be held in the Cannon Falls City Hall. Persons with technical knowledge will be present to give answers. Options cannot be considered without exploring the possibilities.
Trail erosion has once again impacted the Cannon Valley Trail. Trail Manager Bruce Blair told members of the trail’s joint powers board last week that an estimated 1,000 yards of debris will have to be hauled off the trail this fall. The eroded material washed onto the trail during the summer’s heavy rains. The removal will wait until after Nov. 1, Blair said, to allow trail use to taper off for the season.
1972 – 50 Years
“I went to college for a year and a half but that’s not for me,” 19-year-old Joey Soltis explained. “Here there’s an end in sight.”
Seltis and his brother, Jack, 21, both of St. Cloud, are taking the six-month truck driving course offered this fall through the Red Wing Area Vocational-Technical School. This fall is the first time vo-tech schools have offered this course in Minnesota.
Goodhue County Commissioners are expected to adopt a solid waste ordinance Tuesday and will consider closing all but two of the 15-19 landfills in the county by Nov. 15. The ordinance and dump closing will put teeth into the county’s solid waste plan, developed by County Engineer Elmer Morris Jr. At 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday the County Board will meet with Dallas Thomford and William Maas, representing the Goodhue Landfill Association.
1922 – 100 Years
A recent ruling of the Minnesota State Supreme Court found it unnecessary to take prior cases against law-breakers for minor crimes bearing less than 10 years on conviction. The Goodhue County grand jury meets Monday at the courthouse and will now have fewer cases to consider due to this ruling. There will be only seven cases to be considered by the jury this year.
Hard luck followed DeHaven, the balloonist, on the second day of the street fair, following his narrow escape from drowning in his first flight Tuesday when he landed in the first cut below the high bridge and was rescued by fishers. With his balloon filled to capacity yesterday afternoon, a flight was spoiled when the parachute cut loose from the big bag as DeHaven was preparing to swing from the ground. The balloon dropped in the Mississippi river in full view of thousands of people waiting for the afternoon boat races.
