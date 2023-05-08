Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Goodhue and east central Rice Counties through 800 PM CDT... At 729 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Northfield, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Nerstrand. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH