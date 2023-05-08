25 Years – 1998
Miss Minnesota of 1997, Jennifer Ostergaard, was at Cannon Falls Elementary School all day this past Monday to speak to the various grade levels on the subject of child abuse.
In 1993, she founded “Be a Voice for a Child” and has presented this program to thousands of children and adults.
At Cannon Falls she taught the “safe touch rules” which are to “say ‘no’ run away and tell someone you trust.” Ostergaard gave a book to each student titled “Trusty Teaches Touches,” which she has written.
On Saturday members of the Cannon Falls Girl Scout Troop 84 and the Oxford Climbers and Cloverdale 4-H clubs did a spring cleaning of the flower beds and grounds at Our Lady of the Angels Care Center. This group planted over 400 plants and bulbs in five new perennial beds last fall. Residents and visitors alike have expressed delight in the spring blooms of daffodils and tulips.
50 Years – 1973
The Red Wing-Goodhue County Safety Council abandoned efforts to initiate a driver improvement clinic for traffic law offenders. Cliff and Harvey Thompson, appointed in December to study the feasibility of establishing a driver improvement clinic, reported that they wrote to 15 other safety clinics in Minnesota and only three replied. The replies pointed out that if the local county judges don’t support the clinic by sending violators there, the clinic would be doomed.
It was a little difficult to stay in the right traffic lane on County Boulevard 7 near the Welch Ski Village Wednesday as the backwater from the Cannon River rose to 8 inches over that road. The river crested sometime Wednesday night, a spokesman for the county highway department said today, but the road will probably be closed until Friday morning.
100 Years – 1923
A check forger, a stranger in the city, lasted quick after he had cashed a bogus check at the St. James hotel for $47.33. Within an hour afterward, he was reposing in the city jail where he admitted his guilt and turned over the money.
The prisoner gave the name Mitchel Richmond of Chicago and his age as 30 years but would not say anything more to the officers. Michell stepped into the First Security state bank about 3 o’clock and secured a blank check. In the St James Hotel next door he cashed the check just before closing. It was spotted at once, and the police were notified.
Taking the stand as the chief witness for the prosecution in the criminal libel trial in Hennepin county district court, Mayor George Leach denied all allegations contained in a printed attack on his character and then entered a flat declaration that members of the Ku Klux Klan had threatened him “to lay off the Klan investigation or there would be trouble.”
