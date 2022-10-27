25 years–1997
A hostage situation in Eden Prairie that led to the shooting of a 41-year-old woman ended with an arrest in Kenyon, thanks to the quick thinking of a local man and swift work by the local police department.
The events surrounding this incredible story began in Eden Prairie at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 22. Richard King broke into the home of his former girlfriend. King held his ex-girlfriend and members of her family hostage for the next five hours.
In the early morning, King took his ex-girlfriend by car to Kenyon and was noticed by community members. Local banker Joe McGee contacted the police, and King was arrested.
Design development estimates for two additional phases of the Kenyon-Wanamingo school project were presented to board members Monday night. The project manager for E&V Consultants and Construction Managers presented estimates for the remodeling and construction project in Wanamingo and for athletic fields in Kenyon. Board members approved both phases, which are to be started and completed by 1998.
1972–50 years
Red Wing cable TV’s Channel 12 will begin limited programming Monday. The new station has been making trial news broadcasts at 5:45 p.m. each evening since Wednesday. Cal Lindquist, an automobile salesman for Jorgensen’s Chevrolet in Red Wing will be Channel 12’s news broadcaster. For the first few weeks, Channel 12’s broadcasting will be limited to a 15-minute news program covering local, state and national events.
Highway 19 between Red Wing and Cannon Falls makes a nice, wide, cow path. But, when auto and animal confronted one another last week on the asphalt byway, neither was about to be cowed. The cow was leisurely ambling down the “path,” minding her own business when the intruding auto appeared in the distance. The driver glared at the cow and the cow at the driver. The car finally conceded and went around the steadfast cow.
1922–100 years
Modification of the Volstead Prohibition Act to permit light wines and beer would appeal to University of Wisconsin students, a poll completed today by the Commerce Magazine, a student publication indicates. Forced into debt by the advent of Prohibition, according to its officials the town of Gross Point, Illinois, yesterday announced its city hall was for sale and advertised for bids on it. Town officers explained that before Prohibition became effective, the town derived much of its revenue from 14 saloons.
The first local serious harvest accident of the year happened yesterday. Clarence Michaelson of West Florence Township suffered terrible lacerations to his left arm when a cob of corn became entangled in the corn shredder he was operating. When Michaelson tried to dislodge it, his hand was caught in the whirling machinery. He was rushed to St. John’s Hospital where physicians were forced to amputate the arm between the shoulder and the elbow joint. Michaelson is but a young man and the news of his misfortune will be heard with sorrow by his many friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.