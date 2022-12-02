25 years – 1997
Joyce Rapp of White Rock won first place on Nov. 1 in the senior master’s cookie division in a contest sponsored by the Frosting Artists Cake Club. Joyce decorated 39 cookies using only two cookie cutters. Actually, she has collected 6,000 cookie cutters and is a member of the Nation Cookie Cutter Collectors Club.
An estimated 130 people enjoyed the annual Cannon Falls community Thanksgiving dinner this year. That’s about 60 more people than attended the event in 1996. An additional 18 meals were delivered to community residents in their homes. About 30 volunteer helpers set tables, completed prep work on Wednesday, or served the meal on Thanksgiving Day. The dinner was held at St. Pius V Catholic Church.
50 Years – 1972
Members of a task force on power plant siting ran into some hot opposition Thursday to the idea of locating a new Northern States Power Co fossil fuel power plant on northern Prairie Island in Welch Township. Twin Bluff Junior High School auditorium erupted several times with shouts of protest and cutting remarks from farm families whose land might be taken for the proposed 1,600-megawatt generating facility. Representatives of the Indian community asked that consideration be given to the protection of the large number of Indian burial sites in the area and that promises concerning Indian employment at the existing NSP construction site be honored.
Two of this area’s main winter attractions are scheduled to open tonight and Saturday. The lights go on at Welch Village Ski Area at 5 p.m. today and the Frontenac Ski area officially will open Saturday at 9 a.m. Both plan to have at least one chairlift slope and one intermediary slope ready and Welch manager Bob Smith said a second chairlift slope might be ready by tonight. The snow-making machines have been active nearly every night for the past two weeks, but the weather has not been what you would call cooperative. There have been some cold nights but no good sustained cold snap.
1922 – 100 years
Local police officers engaged in a thrilling chase with a suspected automobile thief early this morning and succeeded in securing possession of the car, which had been stolen from Lake City. The driver, however, made his escape across the fields. Chief of Police Andrew Jackson was notified by R.E Burns, who lives on Twin Bluff Road, that a young man, acting strangely, was having trouble starting a car near his home. He said he talked to him and from his actions he believed the car was a stolen one. The youth did not seem to be acquainted with the mechanism of the large Chevrolet touring car.
President Harding has no thought of asking Congress for modification of the Volstead dry law it was declared emphatically at the White House today. President Harding is determined that the law must be enforced and its enforcement will be “an everlasting concern of the administration.”
