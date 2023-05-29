25 Years-1998
The Goodhue Pioneer Trail Association has been working steadily over the past few years to build a multipurpose use trail for the communities of Pine Island, Mazeppa, Zumbrota, Hay Creek, and Red Wing. We have made good progress in acquiring partial funds for various projects along the trail and for the acquisition of land. The City of Wanamingo is in the early planning stages of building a trail from Wanamingo to Zumbrota, thus connecting to the proposed Goodhue Pioneer trail.
As the Busy 1997-1998 school year winds down, Goodhue’s senior year winds down, 16-year-old Inna Shyrokaja an exchange student, prepares to return to her native Ukraine. She will be leaving on June 8th from Goodhue where she has been living with the Gary Farrell family since last summer. But she will be back in July or August. That’s because her college plans are set here to begin in the U.S. For the first two years, she will continue to live at the Farrell home and will commute to Rochester to attend college. Following that, she will attend Winona State with a major in languages. Her goal is to be an interpreter.
50 Years- 1973
About 30 Red Wing factory workers will be looking for another job soon. The Can-Tex sewer pipe plant on Featherstone Road will close a week from today. Confirming recent rumors that the 82-year-old plant was about to die. James Monachine, the general manager, announced Thursday that the Red Wing plan will cease manufacturing clay products on Friday, June 1. Monachine pointed out the high costs of importing raw materials, the increasing cost of fuel, and the limited amount of production that the Red Wing plant was able to produce under its present condition as reasons for the decision to shut down.
On Monday, the Red Wing Ministerial Assn. will present a plaque to the Goodhue County Historical Society during the Memorial Day services in Central Park. The plaque will bear the names of Goodhue County servicemen killed during the Vietnam War.
100 Years-1923
Red Wing is to have an athletic field and bathing beach second to none in this section of the state. The board of directors of the Chamber of Commerce Tuesday unanimously went on record as favoring the establishment of such a field on the island opposite Levee Park and instructed the special committee named for this purpose, to proceed with the raising of a fund sufficient to provide the improvement.
That a legal battle is pending to test the validity of the city’s soft drink ordinance was made evident at the adjourned meeting of the city council. The City Attorney announced that applicants who had been denied licenses had informed him that they would not present affidavits showing they had not violated the dry law at any time in the conduct of their business. Friday had been set as the date of hearing on their applications and the dealers had been assured affidavits were presented, they would be allowed to operate but would run the risk of perjury. None of the applicants put in an appearance.
