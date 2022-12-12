1997– 25 years
It was over half a century ago on Dec. 1, 1947, that Glady and Larry “Smitty” Smith took over the Zumbrota dry cleaning business from Lena Bergevin. Fifty years later, Zumbrota Dry Cleaners stands in the same place with Glady still going strong. Zumbrota Dry Cleaners celebrated 50 years in business with an open house on Saturday, Dec. 6.
50 Years – 1972
A ruptured water main in the downtown area early Sunday morning drained the city’s Sorin’s Bluff water reservoir and left much of the city without water for about two hours. Harold Passe, head of the city water department, said this morning that about 1,942,000 gallons of water were lost before the rupture was pinpointed and that section of the pipe sealed off. Passe said that most of the city north of the Sand Hill water tower on West Avenue was without water for periods carrying from one to two hours.
A request by Lee Lines, for a 5 percent hike in school bus rates will be among the items considered Tuesday night by the Red Wing School Board. Board members at a special negotiating session on Dec. 4 tabled the issue after Ken Lee, owner of Lee Lines, asked for a 5 percent per pupil hike because of increases in expenses. But Lee was unable to provide figures to support his request because he said accounts for both the school and charter bus operations are lumped together. The school board negotiators agreed to bring the matter before the full board at the next meeting.
100 Years – 1922
The movement toward a city-owned electricity-producing plan is taking shape with a normal speed which speaks well for its ultimate completion in the not-very-distant future. At a meeting of the joint committee in charge of preliminary plans consisting of the gas and electric committees of the City Council and the Public Utility Commission held last night a consulting engineer was hired and given instructions to at once prepare the preliminary plans and estimates of cost.
It will be a week or 10 days before D.S. Cotton and Louis Delgrave, Rochester men accused of driving a liquor-carrying auto into a house-drawn rig near Pine Island Wednesday night, which resulted in the killing of one horse and the injury of six men, will be able to be brought to Red Wing for hearings. The force of the impact of the car and team drove the pole of the buggy through the radiator and the first two cylinders of the Buick car.
