1998 – 25 years
As they have for over 30 years, Cannon Falls merchants are offering a wide variety of prizes to the first child born in the new year. Any child born to parents living in the Cannon Falls trade area after 12:01 a.m. on Jan 1, 1998, is eligible. The baby can be born at any hospital in the trade area.
The city of Cannon Falls has reached a one-year agreement with the Cannon Falls Ridge Riders Snowmobile Club allowing snowmobilers to operate on portions of the city bike trail. Under the terms of the agreement, snowmobiles can be used on the trail if at least 6 inches of snow cover the trail, and there are no bare spots.
1973 – 50 Years
Women in America demanded attention in 1972 as individuals whether they were homemakers, politicians or concerned citizens. They continued to fight for equal rights in their jobs, at home, and in the world of leisure. In April, the Senate approved the equal rights amendment to the Constitution designed to end discrimination based on sex and sent the measure to the states for ratification. The action had been blocked since 1923 but was revived by the support of 92 national organizations.
December was exceptionally cold, but a large share of its unusually heavy moisture came down as rain. If that seems an oddity, please ask Old Man Weather to explain. Twelve of the month’s first 17 days were below zero, but after that December turned balmy for Christmas and New Year’s Eve. And more than a third of the month’s total moisture came down in a moist unseasonable rain Saturday, Dec. 30. The rain total was .66 inches that day.
1923 – 100 Years
A fire which was discovered at about 10 o’clock Tuesday evening, caused a loss estimated at about $2,000 to the girls’ annex at the Red Wing Seminary. The basement and part of the first floor of the large frame building were gutted and all the rooms suffered from smoke and water. The fire was a stubborn one to fight. When it appeared as though it had been quenched, it would break out again in another place.
Red Wing gave a glad welcome to the new year. Amidst the ringing of bells, blowing of whistles, and shooting of guns, the little stranger was received in this city. Watch night services in a number the churches and home gatherings featured the celebration of New Year’s Eve here. The church services were largely attended. The Midnight Club’s dance at the armory, which began at the final stroke of midnight, was attended by about 150 couples, many from out of the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.