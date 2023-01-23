1998 – 25 Years
Want to know what the internet is all about? On Tuesday, Jan. 27, from 6 to 9 pm. Community Ed is offering “Fun on the Internet,” a 99% hands-on course on accessing information from the internet. The cost for this one-night course is $13.
Drop-ins will be welcome for this computer class only. Community Ed will also run an intro to Windows 95 course. Learn how to work with programs, manage files, use Windows Explorer, customize the Windows desktop and examine the fundamental programs that come with Windows 95.
Lack of snow and safety concerns have prompted the cancellation of the 1998 Cannon Valley Classic sled dog race. The 15th annual race was on the calendar for this coming weekend, Jan 24 and 25, the first of three weekends of special Cabin Fever Days activities. While it appears that there might be enough snow for the race, the existing snow is too dry and fluffy to pack and move around, something that is necessary to construct the trails.
1973 – 50 Years
With only seven to eight hours of backup fuel left to heat Central Red Wing High School, Northern States Power Co., notified school officials Friday they could switch back to gas heat. Higher temperatures have allowed the four Red Wing schools to use oil as a backup heat. The Minneapolis firm which provides heating oil to these schools and Burnside, which uses only fuel oil, has been unable to get supplies because of a strike at Kock Refinery at Pine Bend.
A $2-per-hour minimum wage bill has won quick approval in the Minnesota House Labor-Management Relations Committee. The measure, approved on a 17-8 roll-call vote Tuesday, now goes to the House Governmental Operations Committee and may also have to go to the Appropriations Committee before reaching the floor.
1923 – 100 Years
The first annual meeting for the Red Wing Credit association was held at the Chamber of Commerce rooms this afternoon. The report of the secretary, covering the activities of the organization since its organization fourteen months ago, was read and showed that a great deal of work had been done.
Red Wing is to have a new creamery, according to an announcement made today. Contracts have been signed for a building in the downtown district and an up-to-the-minute creamery will be in operation within 30 days. Local parties are interested but no details were given. The capacity of the plant will be about a thousand pounds of butter a day. Up-to-date ice cream machinery has also been ordered and the creamery will make a special project.
