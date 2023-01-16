1998 – 25 Years
Plans for Goodhue County to take over law enforcement for the city of Kenyon are moving forward at the county. The Goodhue County Board received a status report on the county’s proposed contract with Kenyon at their Jan. 6 meeting and Sheriff Forest Wipperling presented the board with a cost estimate for the contract. Wipperling said: “Kenyon is pretty much in favor of going ahead. They’re ready to move on it. I’m certain we can provide good service.”
Owatonna Canning Company, the largest private-label vegetable canner in Minnesota, was purchased by Chiquita Brands International earlier this fall. Owatonna Canning operates a plant in Kenyon. The sale of Owatonna Canning with its five canneries and three plants was finalized for $46 million in common stock and $4 million in Chiquita preferred stock.
1973 – 50 Years
Red Wing police are beginning stricter enforcement of city snowmobile regulations, Chief Warren Lenway said this morning. Both police and city officials have received numerous complaints about snowmobile misuse and ordinance violations. City aldermen told Lenway to tighten up enforcement throughout the city. Snowmobiles may run on private property only with the specific permission of the property owner, and then only if the property has been designated by the City Council.
The steam caused by a production process at ADM Milling Co. condensed on iron pipes and railings and froze in this morning’s near-zero temperatures in Red Wing, coating the metal with ice. The result was a “winter wonderland” effect for passing motorists on Highway 61 but a headache for workers trying to grease moving parts in the icy maze.
1922 – 100 years
Two Red Wing banking institutions were swindled out of approximately $100 on Monday by a smooth forger, who worked an old game. The man who gave his name as D. E. Russell, first appeared at the Goodhue County National Bank with a check for $264 made out in his name and signed by the Adams Seaton company of La Crosse. He expressed a desire to open a savings account and that he be given $64 in cash. Later the swindler went to the First National bank and presented a check, deposited $200, and received $34 in cash. Nothing was thought of the incident until it was learned that Russell had presented forged checks.
Henry Ford will build a $10 million factory in St. Paul on the site adjacent to the high dam. The announcement that St. Paul is certain to secure the new plant was made today following the completion of negotiations for 170 acres of land by representatives of the Ford Motor Co., Detroit, Mich. The Ford plant held the biggest single industrial boom in the history of the city.
