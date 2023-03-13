25 Years – 1998
The Cannon Falls Food Shelf is 15 years old. Its origins date back to the Rev. Boyd Nelson of First English Church receiving 100 pounds of potatoes from a member of his congregation. He then distributed them to people in need. After that, someone donated a freezer and someone else donated meat and in these small beginnings, the Cannon Falls Food Shelf was born. It now serves between 50 and 60 families during the year distributing around 2,500 pounds per month.
Cannon Falls kindergarten teachers reported at Monday night’s school board meeting that the change to a half-day, everyday kindergarten program has been a success. Flip-flopping the students mid-season from morning to afternoon was not in the children’s best interest; taking some kids over a week to adjust.
The teachers stated that in a perfect world, we would still like to see an all-day, everyday kindergarten program and would like to have music and physical education added to the schedule at least one day a week.
50 years – 1973
Prairie Island Tribal Chairman Curtis Campbell asserts Wounded Knee “is of no concern to the Indians on Prairie Island.” But, he adds, the waves of white reaction may lap at the reservation’s borders. Some white people will be bitter about the Wounded Knee takeover and will relate the acts committed there to all Indians, Campbell said, “These are the same white people who wouldn’t take the time to read a book or see a film about what Indian people are really like.”
Wholesale prices soared 1.9% last month, the biggest rise since the early Korean War inflationary surge in 1951. The rise in February included another sharp increase of 3.9% for farm products and processed foods, the third big monthly jump in a row that added up to an annual rate of 56%.
100 Years –1923
Fire in the Square Deal Store on Third Street adjoining the Odd Fellows’ block caused a loss estimated at about $2,500 on Tuesday evening. The store, which is conducted by J, Pilsch, occupies a two-story frame building with a small brick addition in the rear.
The upper floor is occupied by the Pilsch family. The fire was confined to the rear addition, where a considerable stock of goods was stored. Excellent work of the department, headed by Chief Gross prevented a more serious conflagration.
Babe Ruth, baseball’s slugging ace, will fight the $50,000 damage suit started against him by the mysterious Miss Dolores Dixon, 19, “to the limit” Hyman Bushel. His attorney declared today: “This Babe is a fighter, and he will fight this case. He will do it all as a public service.”
