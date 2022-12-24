1997 – 25 Years
When the fourth graders read their email greetings from around the world, they ask questions such as: Where’s Slovenia? Does it snow in Honolulu? Where are the kids in Australia ending their school year now? When Media Generalist Maggie Rowan posted an e-mail message on the internet, she was hoping she would get responses from all 50 states and some foreign countries. So far mail has come from over 30 states and several countries wishing the students at Goodhue Elementary School a happy holiday.
For the second year, a live nativity gathering will take place in Pine Island with members of four local churches costumed as Mary, Joseph, shepherds, wise men and angels. Scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 20, at 5:30 p.m., and beginning at Pine Haven Care Center, the caravan will walk over to Evergreen Place, then to the main street, making stops along the way. After reaching the downtown bandshell, they will stop for a few Christmas carols and meditation while live sheep graze nearby.
1972 – 50 years
Red Wing boaters moved formally Wednesday night to ask the city to preserve the commercial harbor for low-cost, family boating. The action came at a meeting of the Red Wing Yacht Club, the organization that operates the boathouse village. About 26 club members voted unanimously to seek improvements in the commercial harbor and, over a period of time, to expand the boat house village into that portion of the waterfront.
Goodhue County’s welfare board is being sued for more than $44,000 to cover a difference in Red Wing Nursing Home costs and the amount paid by Goodhue County Social Services. TLC Inc., a corporation that owns the Red Wing Nursing Home, has sued, saying the firm should receive $14 per patient per day to cover costs. The amount Goodhue County pays to nursing homes is set by the state and is intended to cover actual costs plus a 7% net profit.
1922 – 100 years
Houses creaked, furnaces and stoves roared to capacity, coal piles shrunk and noses and fingertips became frostbitten as the mercury shrunk in local thermometers last night in the coldest wave that has hit the city this year. Officially the mercury went down to 14 below zero, and some home thermometers registered two, three, and even four degrees lower. With the ground covered by at least 2 inches of snow and no prospects of a thaw before the holidays. Red Wings is assured of a white Christmas.
A man clad in night clothes jumped from a second-story window of the Minnesota sanitarium early today, overpowered a milk wagon driver, unhitched a white horse, galloped back through a residence section, and was caught when a detective reached from the running board of a gun squad automobile and was dragged half a block before he halted a terrified animal. The 22-year-old was admitted to the sanitorium yesterday for a nervous affliction. He is in serious condition from exposure.
