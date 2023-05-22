1998 – 25 years
City resident Bill Crookshank and the Cannon Falls council discussed water hook-ups Thursday night after Crookshank received a letter from the city requiring a water hook-up before the end of 1998.
Crookshank, who lives on the 500 block of E. State St., has a well that is still in good working order. He told the council that when he bought the house four years ago, he was told he could use the well until it went bad.
“We’ll work with you, but we’re being forced by the ordinance to make you hook up,” city council member Mark Lundell said. “You can blame whoever sat in these seats in 1946.”
The Cannon Falls City Council agreed to move forward with plans and specifications for the wastewater treatment plant expansion Thursday night and will combine both phases. Plans and specs should be available in about five months.
The public works committee has been working on the project and feels more work needs to be done on the plant, including having the roof looked at.
50 Years – 1973
June 1 is a Friday, and it shapes up as the start of a busting weekend in bars, taverns, and liquor stores across Minnesota. That’s the date 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds become adults by the action of the Minnesota Legislature.
The only major controversy involved the question of whether the legal drinking age should be 18 or 19. Persons must be 21 to hold public office, as stipulated by the state constitution.
Bars in neighboring Wisconsin have been jammed with young Minnesotans on weekends since that state lowered its drinking age. Some Wisconsin border residents have urged the Minnesota Legislature to adopt a uniform drinking age.
Red Wing will soon lose one of its leading citizens. William Solberg, president of Red Wing’s First National Bank, will be leaving the bank to become a vice president of Northwest Bancorporation, a Minneapolis-based firm.
When Solberg joined the bank in 1964, it was still located in the St. James Hotel, occupying the space now housing the Hog & Jowl bar.
“It will be very difficult for us to leave Red Wing,” Solberg said. “Of all the communities we’ve lived in this is the one we consider home.”
100 Years – 1923
The second automobile theft of the season occurred sometime between the hours of 9 and 10:30 last night when a 1917 Ford car, the property of P. Carlson of Vasa, was taken from in front of the auditorium during the second performance and while the owner was inside.The loss was reported to the police, but no trace of the machine has been found.
Featured by one of the biggest displays of ranges and gas stoves ever displayed in the city. A. Swanson’s Sons today opened a week’s demonstration sale of Universal stoves and gas ranges. Dozens of different models of this popular make of stove have been gathered for the demonstration and the factory representatives are on hand to explain and demonstrate the advantages of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.