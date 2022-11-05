1997-25 years
No one could count every costumed child at the Halloween parade Friday afternoon but estimates placed the crowd at over 500. The Downtown Business Association sponsors the event each year with excited youngsters and their parents parading down Fourth Street. They each received a free trick-or-treat bag and were invited to stop at downtown businesses. Julie Disch at the bakery said she had prepared 400 cookies to give away, used them all, and gave away 150 more.
After hours of planning and debating the scope of the new jail, law enforcement center and court building, the Goodhue County Board may end up back at square one. Jim Delany, Turner Construction Company, explained to the board at their Nov. 4 meeting that bids had come in more than $3 million over the original $22.5 million budget. After cost-saving measures were applied, the bid was still almost $2 million over.
1972-50 years
About 200 firefighters and volunteers searched the wreckage of the Lake City Ben Franklin store Monday night. They freed 10 injured persons and recovered six bodies from the wreckage. The last body was recovered at about 3 a.m. on Tuesday. A leak in the natural gas line caused the explosion about 15 minutes before the store closed Monday, resulting in the walls collapsing inward and the roof falling on top of that, trapping victims beneath.
Goodhue, Pierce, Wabasha and Pepin counties all helped President Richard Nixon win another four-year lease on the White House in a landslide election on Tuesday. Nixon buried his Democratic challenger, Sen. George McGovern, beneath one of history’s greatest presidential contest margins. However, the president made a surprisingly poor showing in Minnesota. For a time Tuesday night, it appeared Minnesota might even join Massachusetts and the District of Columbia in a tiny rebellion against the president’s national landslide.
1922-100 years
Republicans continued today to cling to control of the next congress by a slender thread as the slow process of making returns from Tuesday’s election continued. The latest available figures from early today showed that the Minnesota House had 220 Republicans, 210 Democrats, one Socialist and one Independent. Three districts had not been heard from. These figures were expected to be revised somewhat later, as they conceded to the Republicans some districts still listed by the democrats as doubtful.
British forces have excluded the Turks from the European quarter of Constantinople and a clash appears inevitable according to a Central News dispatch from there today. The British troops are guarding the quarter with machine guns placed to sweep strategic points of entrance.
