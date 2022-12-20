A new shop is coming to Red Wing that will provide products for textured and natural hair types.
LaTiya Stone is bringing her expertise to a shop in downtown Red Wing called Celeste Beauty Max that will cater toward curly hair patterns and textured hair.
“This will be a safe space for people of color in the community as it is growing to have access to different products and supplies for their basic hair care needs,” Stone said.
“This isn’t necessarily an accommodation you often see in Target or Walmart, and if it is, there is usually limited shelving, so you either have to travel to the cities or to Rochester for the products that you need,” she continued.
Having this shop in Red Wing will minimize travel for those who seek out specific hair care products. This will be more accessible to people in the community.
“When traveling to get these products you aren’t just spending money to purchase the products you need, but it is also the gas to get there and the time to get there and even that can be a barrier because some people don’t have the transportation or money to get there,” Stone said.
“Having the burden of ‘how much do I spend?’ and ‘how am I going to get there?’ is what I want the store to eliminate,” she continued.
This shop will help to bring awareness to the differences between hair patterns. Stone wants this to be a place where people can learn more about textured and natural hair.
“This will bring the opportunity for the community to come in and learn more about natural hair and more so I want to have a space in the front where there will be someone to come in and braid hair,” Stone said.
“There will be opportunities for the community to connect and learn more about different curl patterns and textures and how you care for those. What products and styling works best for those hair types and there will be classes where people can learn about the hair types,” she continued.
Stone’s doctoral capstone project was based on the access to these products and the conversations around textured and natural hair.
She understands the importance of having a resource like this in a rural community and why representation is needed.
“I broadened my scope about the barriers when it comes to natural hair and different products through my capstone on the inequities in natural hair when it comes to products and access to supplies,” Stone said.
Through her research she found that the places products are placed in stores poses an issue and creates a stigma that products for textured hair isn’t a necessary component in communities.
“I did some research and when you walk into your local Walmart and your Target and you look in the beauty section you find all kinds of shampoos and styling products for the dominant hair presence in the community,” she said.
“Then a few aisles down past the shaving and toothbrush aisles you will find the ethnic needs of multicultural hair products and that in itself is a disassociation with beauty and so this store gives life to the fact that textured and natural hair is beautiful and your needs are seen and heard,” she continued.
Stone has a goal of opening this store by February, and she is excited to bring this to rural communities in southeastern Minnesota.
“This will create opportunities for all the communities in rural Minnesota when you start at the local level,” she said.
More information about the store can be found on the business Facebook page at Celeste Beauty Max.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.