More than 200 people lined Riverfront Park Sunday to catch a glimpse of the Viking cruise line new riverboat, the Viking Mississippi.
The riverboat stopped for a few hours in Red Wing after leaving St. Paul Saturday night on its maiden voyage to New Orleans.
The ship is huge, 450 feet from bow to stern and 75 feet across. It can accommodate 386 guests in 193 staterooms, all with a veranda for a view of the passing river. It was built specifically for Mississippi River cruises and has a crew of 148.
Hosting 386 guests in 193 all outside staterooms, the new state-of-the-art Viking Mississippi is inspired by our award-winning Viking Longships® and ocean ships and will feature clean Scandinavian design, as well as public spaces that are familiar to guests but that have been reimagined for Mississippi River voyages. Purpose-built for the Mississippi, the ship’s cutting-edge design, expansive windows and comfortable amenities will make it the first truly modern cruise ship in the region.
With three blasts of its mighty horn, the riverboat pulled away from Red Wing and backed down the Mississippi under the Eisenhower Bridge of Valor to where it had room to turn around. A flotilla of small pleasure boats followed in its wake while traffic on the bridge across the river slowed to a crawl as motorists gawked at the massive riverboat.
Want to book a trip? You will have to wait. The ship is sold out through 2024.
