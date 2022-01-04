The Red Wing School Board met Jan. 3 to approve annual designations for 2022.
Here is what you need to know.
New board officers
Chair: Anna Ostendorf
Vice-chair: Arlen Diercks
Treasurer: Jim Bryant
Clerk: Jennifer Tift
Financial adviser
Baker Tilly Municipal Advisers will continue to be the primary financial adviser for the district.
Depositories
The board confirmed the following as depositories of school district funds for transactions and investment purposes.
First Farmers & Merchants in Red Wing
Bremer Bank (Rochester, ACH flow through)
Associated Bank (PMA Securities, Inc.)
Wells Fargo Bank in Minneapolis
U.S. Bank in Minneapolis
Minnesota School District Liquid Asset Fund
Electronic fund transfers
Jackie Paradis, business manager, and Superintendent Karsten Anderson have been authorized to initiate electronic fund transfers.
