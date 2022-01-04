Red Wing School District.jpg
Matthew Lambert

The Red Wing School Board met Jan. 3 to approve annual designations for 2022.

Here is what you need to know.

New board officers

Chair: Anna Ostendorf

Vice-chair: Arlen Diercks

Treasurer: Jim Bryant

Clerk: Jennifer Tift

Financial adviser

Baker Tilly Municipal Advisers will continue to be the primary financial adviser for the district.

Depositories

The board confirmed the following as depositories of school district funds for transactions and investment purposes.

  • First Farmers & Merchants in Red Wing

  • Bremer Bank (Rochester, ACH flow through)

  • Associated Bank (PMA Securities, Inc.)

  • Wells Fargo Bank in Minneapolis

  • U.S. Bank in Minneapolis

  • Minnesota School District Liquid Asset Fund

Electronic fund transfers

Jackie Paradis, business manager, and Superintendent Karsten Anderson have been authorized to initiate electronic fund transfers.

