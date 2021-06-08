The Red Wing School Board met Monday to discuss new non-discrimination officers, mask wearing in summer programs, Summer Blast, bus routes and more.
Here is what you need to know:
Non-discrimination officers
Amy French, human resources manager for Red Wing Public Schools, has been designated as a human rights officer, Title IX coordinator, Americans with Disabilities coordinator and Section 504 coordinator.
Jess Whitcomb, director of teaching and learning for Red Wing Public Schools, will serve in French’s absence.
French will investigate any claims as required by state and federal laws.
Mask wearing in summer programs
The school district’s Policy 808, which requires face coverings, has been revoked. However, many summer programs will still require mask wearing.
Students and adults involved in Summer Blast will be required to wear masks if those involved with Kids Junction are required by the state to wear them. Students and adults in preschool and on school vehicles also will be required to wear masks.
Summer Blast
Kayla Awolope, Burnside Elementary School student support coordinator, outlined the 2021 Summer Blast program for grades K-6.
There will be two sessions, June 14-July 1 and July 26-Aug. 12, both from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Each day will include a morning meeting, literature camp, STEM/STEAM block for science, math, art, etc., and different activities in PE, social emotional learning, and more.
Breakfast, lunch and transportation will be provided.
Bus routes
A two-tier transportation system has been approved by the board, which will lower the “no-bus zone” to one mile for K-6 students. This new system could save the district $150,000 by reducing three buses.
Daily transportation starting and ending times will be finalized within the next couple of weeks with high school students starting before elementary.
2022 fiscal year budget
To meet the $2.2 million reconciliation reductions, the School Board has agreed to adjust a few areas of the 2022 fiscal year budget that were previously approved.
The following changes are being made:
Restore three of the previously reduced seven elementary general education assistant positions
Further reduce the number of permanent substitute teachers from eight to four, instead of the previous eight to six.
Not hire the current vacant custodial position
2021 second revised budget
Jackie Paradis, district business manager, presented the second revised budget for 2020-2021 and noted the addition of $937, 531 ESSER II funds.
The ESSER II funds will be distributed as follows:
$838,000 to general fund
$28,000 to food service
$71,531 to community ed
Creation of Fund 23 to account for the $25,000 ChromeCare repair plan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.