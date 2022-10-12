Red Wing continues to become more colorful after the installation of two new murals this weekend.
The city is becoming known for some of the iconic murals scattered throughout the downtown area.
The Plant Wisdom Mural was installed over the weekend during the Red Wing Arts Fall Festival. Artist Camila Leiva and a team of others helped install the mural at the corner of Third Street and Plum Street.
After installing the larger pieces, Leiva is continuing to work on some of the more intricate details. The full unveiling and dedication celebration of the mural is scheduled for Oct. 24. The public is invited to attend the event.
“I feel really grateful that I’ve had the support from the Anderson Center and the community during this process,” Leiva said in an interview back in July.
The mural has been an ongoing process of planning and painting during Leiva’s time as a resident artist at the Anderson Center.
The process included inviting the community to help with ideas and painting pieces of the large mural. Leiva hopes this mural will bring people from different backgrounds together using the commonality of plants.
Leiva has experience with other large projects like this and has worked with Claudia Valentino on this and other projects.
Another mural that was completed over the weekend is located in the West End District. This mural was sponsored by Red Wing Arts through support from the Wings Foundation.
Kyle Holdridge spent five days completing the mural working for hours each day to complete the mural quickly.
This mural depicts a bald eagle breaking through the wall with a beautiful sunset and bluffs in the background. The image has a three dimensional effect to it that makes it look like the eagle is coming through the wall.
“I elongated the eagle to make it look three dimensional. If you stand at the far left end of the mural it gives the right image that I was going for,” Holdridge said.
Holdridge has completed a number of large mural projects across the region including one other here in Red Wing.
He painted the large red wing on the side of the silos near the riverfront.
Holdridge has lengthy experience with murals like this one.
“I think I spend around 60 to 70 hours on this mural project over the course of the five days,” he said.
More murals are in the works for the Red Wing area. Currently Red Wing Arts is working with Thrive Unlted on a mural called Honoring the Dakota project.
This mural will take a year to complete after gaining insight from different groups of people in Red Wing and Prairie Island across all ages.
The hope for this project is to heal the relationship between the two communities and to continue to bridge the two communities going forward.
Red Wing can look forward to the installation of another mural called Faces of Unity that is in the works with installation in coming months.
