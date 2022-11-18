A new mural downtown Red Wing brings to light the need for unity within the community.
It highlights the differences and similarities between residents of Red Wing and sparks intrigue and conversation.
People from several groups and backgrounds within Red Wing participated in the making of this mural. The goal of the piece of public art was to add representation of all the faces in the community.
Each of the faces pictured in the mural may be the face of a neighbor, a coworker or a friend. They are what makes up the Red Wing community.
Over the course of the summer and fall months, Red Wing Arts hosted workshops around the community for people to create their own paper stencil. Artist Peyton Scott Russell then used the stencils to design and create the Faces of Unity mural.
The faces of the participants range in age, race, ethnicity and gender.
“This mural came together in three workshops and it worked great,” Russell said.
As the mural was unveiled on Wednesday evening, some of the participants and people in the community were filled with strong emotions about what the mural means to them.
“The thing for me that was really special was more of the cultural element to the workshop. When he [Russell] was talking about the history of the art form and where he came from and how it started and how it fused into music itself,” participant Jeff Kelly said.
Many of the participants in the mural shared how the experience let them express themselves freely without judgment. They had fun creating parts of the mural while also learning about graffiti and how to articulate a new art form.
“I’m emotional, just for the fact that he opened up a door of positivity for young kids of color and opened up a door for kids to express themselves without any judgment and he gave me more motivation to support my daughter,” participant Michael Lickness Holmes said. Holmes continued, “I want to say thank you because unity is needed all over and I’m blessed and honored to be a part of this.”
Russell is a Minneapolis based artist and instructor and received his BFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.
Russell has been a part of the graffiti art community for many years and he breaks down boundaries and stigmas surrounding the art form through his public art works like the Faces of Unity mural.
“I’ve been teaching graffiti since the mid 90s, I’m part of the graffiti writing culture. I’ve been in it since high school and now I unapologetically teach graffiti as an art form and I’ve been all over the state of Minnesota,” he said.
Russell gained national recognition as the artist behind the large black and white George Floyd mural at the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in South Minneapolis.
Russell usually uses an alias to sign his street work and murals, his alias is Daesk and can be seen on murals and large pieces of art he has done across the state.
“I’m the artist who did the large George Floyd black and white face and I was recognized for that and it has been sending me around the world,” he said.
“I’m grateful for that, but I hate the fact that it took that to get some recognition…however I appreciate the recognition. I put my alias Daesk on the George Floyd painting because I wanted to install that anonymously. I wasn’t trying to get credit for that, it was my way of protesting and my way of talking to the community,” he said.
Russell started a new project called Sprayfinger about 10 years ago. It is a program where he educates on the history of graffiti and teaches graffiti techniques.
“Something that my program Sprayfinger focuses on is graffiti as a fine art and a serious means of self exploration and expression and not only seen as a detriment to communities,” he said.
“He is dedicated to teaching, studying, and practicing Graffiti: The Art of Creative Lettering. His mission is to increase awareness of graffiti as a teachable art form by working with schools, teachers, and artists on curriculum design, outlines, and lesson plans to deepen the understanding of a long-misunderstood art form,” the Sprayfinger website states.
Russell has a love for art and is dedicated to breaking down barriers through his work. The purpose behind the mural transfers over to some of the other work he has done.
“In the last two years, especially in our community here in Minnesota, specifically Minneapolis, has been going through a lot. Street artists and graffiti artists have been in the spotlight because people are finally recognizing it as a voice of the people,” he said.
“We can explain traumatic events that are happening and it gives us the chance to come together on common ground to bond and a source of expression. I think that gave my community a new light, people started seeing it as a form of expression to tell stories,” he continued.
Red Wing Arts worked with Russell on the Faces of Unity program which was supported by a grant from the Philip S. Duff Jr. Endowment Fund and is also supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.
“This project started after George Floyd after hearing community feedback about what our diverse community needed in Red Wing,” Red Wing Arts Director Emily Guida-Foos said.
“We wanted to bring representation to Red Wing and some of that hasn’t been seen in this community before and it is awesome as an organization to host that event and then as an individual to be a part of this and listen and witness to the emotions,” she continued.
The Faces of Unity mural is currently installed along the side of Fair Trade Books at 320 Bush St.
For more information about Sprayfinger visit sprayfinger.com or check out their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.