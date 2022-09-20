Public art pieces are popular across Red Wing, while walking downtown residents and visitors can enjoy murals and sculptures.
The Anderson Center and Red Wing Shoe Company have started a partnership to find an artist for another mural downtown.
The partnership culminated from making connections and the Anderson Center has a reputation for public art installations. The idea then grew from the relationship between the two entities.
“It is sort of a natural extension of the public art work we have been doing, but we have connections through the Arts and Culture Commission as well,” Adam Wiltgen from the Anderson Center said. “When Red Wing Shoe decided they wanted to do this project they wanted to go about it this way, and they reached out to us and it went from there.”
Red Wing Shoe Company is leading the project and moving the idea forward, the Anderson Center is helping with the selection process and the organization.
“Red Wing Shoe is leading it, and our role as the Anderson Center is to help them with the selection process since we are plugged into the artist community. Once an artist is selected, Red Wing Shoe Company will work with the artist and go from there,” Wiltgen said.
The two entities have put out a call for artists to apply for the project. Red Wing Shoe Company is hoping to bring an interactive and engaging mural to the city.
The call for qualified artists is pretty open in terms of what they are looking for in an artist.
“It is really wide open, they wanted to keep it as open as they could. We are requesting qualifications, we aren’t asking folks to pitch a design for free,” Wiltgen said.
The groups are hoping to bring in someone that shows a connection to the space. Applicants will go through an interview process and talk through ideas.
“We really want to find an artist that we connect with and that has a positive vision for the project and is qualified to really work with the community and engagement,” Wiltgen said.
The application includes submitting a letter of interest, references and previous sample artwork from the applicants.
The mural will be located on the southwest facing wall of the flagship Red Wing Shoe store in downtown Red Wing.
The location is accessible and has a lot of foot traffic, the area is seen by many who walk and visit the historic downtown area.
“This wall is part of a really vibrant alleyway, it is right next to the rear entrance of Red Wing Shoes flagship store and with that parking lot, there is a lot of traffic there. It is a very public facing and pedestrian friendly spot,” Wiltgen said.
In the application description it says, “This mural project aims to align with Red Wing Shoe Company’s legacy of stewardship in downtown Red Wing by contributing to community momentum around walkability, placemaking and inclusion.”
Once an artist is chosen they will move forward with the process of designing over the winter. The goal is to complete the mural within a year.
“They would have a whole year to get into the details. Over the winter they will work on a plan and design for community engagement and then in the spring and summer they will complete the work of putting together the mural,” Wiltgen said.
The deadline to apply for the project is Oct. 19 at noon. Details are available at bit.ly/3KXKtgb.
