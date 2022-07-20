When visitors enter Red Wing, they are greeted by the beautiful bluffs and artwork scattered throughout the city.
Metal banners on Highway 61 near Main Street show small images of items related to Red Wing. There are plans to continue adding new metal banners to the east entrance to the city, if approved by the council.
The metal and canvas banners that hang on the lights on Main Street and Highway 61 will expand farther down to greet visitors as they enter the town from Wisconsin and Lake City.
The Arts and Culture Commission reviewed the proposal at its last meeting.
Megan Tsui from Downtown Main Street presented the plans to the commission with renderings of what some of the banners will look like once installed.
“This is a continuation of the other metal banners in town. The banners have not cost the city anything besides the installation cost,” she said.
The metal banners will be consistent with the current ones. “We used the same local graphic artist that we used for the first installation,” Tsui said.
Each of the designs were made by local artist Wendy Amundson from Night Owl Graphics. There will be a total of five new metal banners installed, the designs depicted on the banners were chosen by a panel of community members.
“The new banners each have a theme, and they are a little different than a hard Red Wing theme like the ones along Highway 61, folks are coming in from Wisconsin so we had to include a loon of course,” Tsui said at the arts and culture commission meeting.
The other designs include a locomotive, an acorn, a welcome design and a guitar and piano keys all representing different aspects of Minnesota and Red Wing.
The metal signs may replace the fabric banners permanently around town because of the cost effectiveness. The fabric banners tend to become damaged more quickly than the metal signs.
“We are testing out the welcome sign to see if this might be a good alternative to the fabric signs if they keep breaking,” Tsui said to the commission.
The funding is already secured for the metal banners aside from the installation cost for public works.
“The Jones Family Foundation and the Wings Foundation both publicly funded the project, and we thank them for their generosity,” Tsui said.
Commission member Becky Poss said, “I would just like to say that we should really acknowledge that we have family philanthropic valors and local founders that are finding opportunities to beautify our city and we are so lucky to have them.”
The commission voted to recommend approval of the project to the City Council, and this will be officially approved at an upcoming city council meeting.
