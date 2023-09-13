Stroll down Red Wing’s Main Street around the lunch hour, and odds are you’ll encounter the enticing scents of sizzling grills and fryers from one of the nearby family-owned establishments. The culprit might be Randy’s, which opened in 1969 as a drive-in and has enjoyed father-daughter ownership since the ‘80s. It might be Liberty’s, which has stayed in the family since opening in 1975 as a pizzeria.
Or it might be JT’s Chicken & Fish, the latest addition to Red Wing’s family of homegrown eateries.
Situated at 827 Main Street, neighboring the recently opened Giliberto’s Mexican Taco Shop, the new restaurant is housed in the unmistakably white-and-blue building once home to Johnny’s Gyros – a site that had been left unoccupied for close to three years after that business’s pandemic-era closure.
And the new spot is truly a family affair.
“We have been dreaming of having a family restaurant for a long time,” Queen Lane, owner and operator said. “I acquired the space in June. And none of my family knew about it. So it was a nice little surprise for them. I was working and saving up money to make it happen.”
Originally from Arizona, Lane spent 13 years working as a nurse for Mayo Clinic. But she experimented with food service on the side, bringing some of her favorite dishes from the dinner table to the streets of Phoenix, and a loyal line of customers followed. (“It was packed every day,” Lane says.)
Queen’s Soul Food ceased operations when she later moved to Minnesota “to start a new life.” But the passion for family-style cuisine never wavered.
On Aug. 26, less than three months after Lane obtained the Red Wing space, JT’s Chicken & Fish opened its doors. Its lunch and dinner menu is a unique conglomeration of household favorites, from catfish sandwiches and Philly cheesesteaks to fried okra and ocean perch, burgers and wings to chicken-gizzard and chicken-liver dinners.
All of the items are prepared and served up by Lane or her nearest and dearest.
“We don’t have any staff; everyone is family here,” she says.
To be clear, that won’t always be the case. The owner is hiring additional help, with JT’s already open every day from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (midnight on Saturdays). Now located in Rochester, Lane hopes to eventually share day-to-day responsibilities with a manager even more local to the area. Until then, however, it’s been all hands on deck.
Tony, her longtime partner, specializes in chicken. “He’s got his own little secret,” Lane laughs. “He won’t even tell us.”
Lamon Mason, her brother, goes by the “Chicago Dog,” helping serve up the Windy City-style hot dogs that have quickly become one of JT’s best-sellers.
And then there’s the boss lady herself: Lane can often be seen wearing an apron between the counter and kitchen, making homemade coleslaw – and house sauces – every morning and afternoon.
Lane’s son, Dereon, has been another mainstay at the restaurant; and daughters Jayla and Shamera have also joined the team. Don’t be surprised, she says, if any of her other children – ranging from ages four to 26 – make a cameo. Marianna, her youngest, was the special guest during opening weeks.
“Everybody’s happy,” Lane says. It helps that JT’s Chicken & Fish isn’t only a testament to the family through its menu and tightly knit staff. The restaurant also draws its name from a heartfelt place.
“I have 12 kids,” Lane explains, “but I lost one. My son’s name was JT. He was well-loved. And I know he’s looking down on us now, proud.”
Already, in a short time, Lane can sense that Red Wing is reciprocating her family’s investment. JT’s Chicken & Fish is currently a takeout stop -Lane intends to offer indoor seating in the near future- but the first waves of customers have flooded in.
“I opened the restaurant here because I was told there was no place like JT’s in town,” she says. “But we’ve really been welcomed to the area. We love it here. It’s a wonderful small town. I’ve met so many friendly faces already.”
The owner has barely had time to rest while commuting to get the business underway, and yet Lane already thinks a permanent move to Red Wing could be in the cards for her entire crew. After all, she suggests, Red Wing is already beginning to make the JT’s family their own.
