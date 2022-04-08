Red Wing High School’s industrial technology classes are designed to encourage students to learn real-life skills. With new machine upgrades – thanks to 2018 referendum dollars – pupils get to work like professional welders, engineers and woodworkers.
All of those professions are desperately looking for workers. Students with these skills usually have no problem landing a job after graduation.
“It’s exciting times,” instructor Doug Barlow said. “For a long time, people thought you had to go to college to be successful, but right now with a lack of tradesmen, students are learning they can get great paying jobs in something they like to do. That’s our goal.”
Recent equipment updates have allowed for a complete field immersion, where students use the same technology that is used in local companies.
“Four years ago, the district’s referendum questions passed, which meant the tech programs were given money to update our equipment,” Barlow said. “We have spent around $100,000 on new welding and wood machines and $70,000 on a CNC machine. Some of the equipment was from 1940-1970, so updates were needed.”
The new equipment includes:
Complete replacement of welding and machining items.
Several machines in woodshop.
Updated machines in powershop.
3-D printer.
CNC machine, machines that cut or move materials based on a program the student enters in the machine.
Laser engraver.
Barlow said that the upgrades have given the current 427 industrial tech students a more relevant classroom experience. For that he is grateful.
“Kids enjoy working with the new machines, and everything is state of the art,” Barlow. “Now when they go on field trips to local manufacturing, they see machines that they already get to work on.”
Barlow hopes the new equipment attracts more students.
He anticipates the upgrades will continue to help students learn new skills for years to come and encourages beginners to try these classes.
“I think all students should try at least an intro class,” he said. “High school is all about trying different things, and you never know what you might like doing if you haven’t tried.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.