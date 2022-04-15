At the Red Wing City Council meeting, the pinning ceremony for new firefighters in Red Wing took place and seven new firefighters were assigned to engine companies in the city. Fire Chief Mike Warner presented the new fire department personnel to the council.
“I’m here tonight in person to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of some of our paid on-call firefighters, six of the seven firefighters attended the fire academy, where they learn a foundation for firefighting, they have also participated in the live burns, hazardous materials events and challenges beyond anything they can recognize,” Warren said
Park Projects
The City Council approved new projects for some of the local parks coming this summer. A binocular viewing station will be installed at Colvill Park, the viewing station is a way for the community and visitors to connect with nature at the park. It will be a non-coin and ADA compliant station.
Another addition at Levee Park will be an information kiosk. This will allow for visitors to see what events might be happening in Red Wing during their visit.
City Council President Becky Norton said, “I think this will be a really good year to pilot this and try it out, and I’m really excited to take a look at it and see how we can promote our community.”
A Levee Park Dockage and Improvement project update was provided during the meeting by Ron Seymour, the project manager. The project is being used by other cities as a model for the engineering that is in place.
The engineers who worked on the project received a Grand Award in February from the American Council of Engineering Companies of Minnesota. This is the city’s first Grand Award for a project after receiving honorable mention awards in the past.
The project is up for a National Engineering award and the winner will be announced in May.
Seymour said, “Mississippi Steamboat Company is actually using our project as a guide for other communities because it was so well received, Vikings cruise line’s staff also came up here and they really liked the project as well.”
Hope and Harbor Project Update
Liz Magill from Hope and Harbor presented an update to the council about the service that the program provided during the 2021-2022 months. Some data she provided outlined the need for affordable housing in Red Wing. She said, “The normal rent help asking amount is around $6,000 per month, in the month of March the asking amount was at $28,000.”
The programs in place during the pandemic that provided help with rent payments will be terminated in coming months and this will create displacement for residents in the area. She said, “we are expecting an increase of homelessness in the fall after the two year programs that people were dependent on go away.”
Hope and Harbor were able to provide emergency shelter, meals and resources over the winter months and accrued a total of 1,244 volunteer hours.
Racial equity
The Strategic Racial Equity Action Plan is making progress within the city, community engagement specialist Michelle Leise presented an update.
The action plan has provided free child care to board and commission members during the first quarter of their year and this program will continue and there are plans for growth. She presented the upcoming report cards that outline the needs in the city that are currently in the works.
The first of these report cards is complete and available to view on their website, it is in regard to housing in Red Wing. The report outlines the need for not only affordable housing, but housing in general.
She said, “This is our first report, next week we will have the economy report ready, then demographics and then by early May we will have environment, physical and mental health and lifelong learning.”
General Business
During general business, the council approved a lease agreement for Red Wing Ignite, discussed the potential of the sustainability policy savings and approved an ordinance that will allow a “zoning text amendment to allow retail trade uses of 2,000 square feet or less in the light industrial zoning district.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.