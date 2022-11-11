After a lengthy and contentious campaign and election year, the Red Wing City Council will have some new faces joining the council chambers.
Newcomers Janie Farrar, Ron Goggin and Vicki Jo Lambert will be taking seats representing their respective wards.
Incumbent Becky Norton will be returning to the council representing the 3rd Ward.
“I am so thankful to the residents throughout the last four years for sharing their thoughts and ideas and supporting me. … I have learned so much over the years and look forward to learning even more in the coming years,” Norton said. “I am ready to do the work you have entrusted me to do and am excited to move forward into this new term. I encourage residents to please continue to reach out with any questions, concerns or ideas you have for Red Wing.”
Only 49 votes separated Norton and Jason Snyder who finished with a total of 845 votes. Norton finished with 894 votes.
“We have a wonderful little town filled with tons of potential to be even better. I’m excited to continue to be part of that journey,” Norton said.
Farrar won the at-large seat over Chad Kono with 3,870 votes to 2,961.
“I’m honored to be a part of city leadership for the future of Red Wing. I’m very thankful to our residents with the election results. I commit to working on tax relief, community development and respectful leadership,” Farrar said.
Farrar has been campaigning since June before the primary election took place in August.
“I wholeheartedly thank my family who has been working hard campaigning by my side since June. Thanks to Chad Kono for his hard work and a well run campaign,” she continued.
“I’m so thankful and excited to start becoming knowledgeable with everything In city government and serving in local government again,” she continued.
Goggin will take over the 1st and 2nd Ward seat on the City Council. Goggin won with 59.07% of the votes over the incumbent, Dean Hove.
“I was very pleased that the results validated the message I was hearing from residents as I campaigned. Residents want reduced spending and taxes, public safety, and they want to be heard,” Goggin said.
Goggin plans to prepare himself for the position before January by meeting with local department leaders and business owners.
“I have much to learn about the details of city government, and I will be asking various department heads to meet to help with this,” he said. “I also want to meet with business owners in town to get their perspectives on how to make Red Wing a better place to do business,” he continued.
Vicki Jo Lambert will take the 4th Ward seat on the City Council after winning 55.91% of the votes in the two Ward 4 precincts. Lambert finished with 817 votes over Ted Seifert’s 642 votes.
“I’m so humbled and grateful to win the Ward 4 Red Wing City Council seat. Thank you to Ted Seifert for running and for his past years of service to our community. I am ready to lead and excited to develop and grow partnerships throughout our community,” Lambert said.
Lambert is committed to listening to residents and improving the lives of Red Wing residents as she takes this new position in city government.
“I decided to run because I really do believe public service should be about improving people's lives. I am looking ahead to carrying forward what we heard from our neighbors to the work on City Council,” she said. “This includes work toward protecting our natural resources, developing more spaces and activities for youth and adults, and expanding housing across income levels. Together we can ensure all can thrive in Red Wing, no matter what we look like or where we come from.”
Senate and House
Other offices that represent Red Wing will have new representatives come January.
Both the District 20 Senate seat and the District 20A House of Representatives seat were won by Republicans.
Pam Altendorf will be heading to St. Paul will take office in the new year and she is looking forward to representing the district.
“I’m very humbled to know that people of this district trusted me and elected me to represent them starting in January. When you go through the phases I think I’m still a little bit in the shock phase,” she said.
Altendorf has been campaigning for several months starting in May due to a competitive primary.
“It’s a very surreal feeling, this election process that we have is a long process so I’ve been working for a solid 10 months because of the nature of an intense primary. It is an unbelievable amount of time that has been dedicated,” Altendorf said.
She plans to bring a new approach to state government in the district, she wants to be accessible and open with sharing the happenings at the state level.
“I felt all along that I have the skills, I lead people and I work very well with people from all walks of life and I just know that I have the skills to connect with people and to bring good positive change,” she said.
“I think I bring some new dynamics, I want to communicate and I will really work to keep people aware of what is happening and,” she continued.
Minnesota State Senate District 20 will be represented by Steve Drazkowski after finishing with 61.67% of votes.
Drazkowski was previously a legislator in the Minnesota House of Representatives; he will be moving to the other chamber for the 2023 legislative session.
“As an incumbent, this campaign has been one of the most exciting. I can’t recall an election where volunteers were so motivated to take back their government.” he said.
“We had literally hundreds of volunteers door knocking, making calls and pounding signs. I am truly humbled and so very thankful to these fine patriots for their support,” he continued.
County elections
Marty Kelly will continue to hold the Goodhue County sheriff position, topping Josh Hanson with 57.71% of the votes.
The District 4 county Commissioner Jason Majerus will continue to serve his district after winning his race with 62.65% of total votes.
Other candidates in the county races ran unopposed and won their respective seats.
