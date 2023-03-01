A new exhibit at the Anderson Center at Tower View showcases human experiences through printmaking.
“Within Without, is a printmaking exhibition exploring the human condition, looking at both interior human experiences and our interactions with each other and the wider world,” the Anderson Center said in a news release.
The exhibition opened Feb. 11 and runs through May 6.
Within,Without highlights several Anderson Center residency alumni.
“Within Without showcases work by alumni of the Anderson Center’s flagship artist-in-residence program, ranging from 1997 to 2022,” program director Adam Wiltgen said.
Featured artists include Betsy Bowen, Anna Carlson, Irene Chan, Wendy Fernstrum, Jonathan Herrera Soto, Cameron Jarvis, Ursula Lang, Youmee Lee, Kathryn Maxwell, Benjamin Merritt, Matt Quinn, Roberta Restaino, CB Sherlock, Richard Stephens, and Tom Virgin.
“True to the interdisciplinary spirit of the Anderson Center, these works are in conversation with many other fields, including ecology, philosophy, music, astronomy and more.”
The exhibit starts a conversation about the artform of printmaking and binding books. It is a multi-step process that takes preparation and precise thought.
“Making prints and binding books encourages a certain kind of work. Unlike the immediacy of drawing on paper, making prints is a multi-step process,” representatives from the Anderson Center stated.
“Printmakers create plates, assemble type, or prepare a screen; they mix and apply ink; and then finally press an image. Some works of art go through this process many times to layer images or text.”
When making prints the artists will re-mix pieces and change the ink color or re-combine different images to create their art.
“It is a particular way of working that combines artistic vision with a need for technical skill, often followed by the repetitive manual labor of inking plates and running the press again and again to create an edition of prints,” the news release said.
According to the Anderson Center, printmaking can be considered a more accessible artform because of the possibility to create multiple pieces.
“Yet in a world where digital publishing is cheap and immediate, the choice to use the time-tested technology of a press is a meaningful one,” the Anderson Center stated in the release.
“From woodblocks to etching, monoprints to letterpress, prints have texture and an aesthetic, evidence of the human hand at work and the materials we use to communicate with each other.
The exhibit can be seen in the Main Gallery at the Anderson Center and it is free and open to the public. The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The Anderson Center is hosting a free artist reception on March 10 that will feature live music from The Nunnery and the opportunity to see the exhibit.
The Artists
"Betsy Bowen makes woodblock prints from her studio in a former Lutheran church in Grand Marais, Minnesota. Her art shows us a glimpse of life in the north woods, and her prints illustrate many books for children and adults. Betsy was a 1997 artist-in-residence at the Anderson Center and is the 2004 recipient of the A.P. Anderson Award for outstanding contributions to the arts in Minnesota."
"Anna Carlson conceptual work explores dress and identity through the processes of dyeing and printmaking. She combines her interest in current issues with her practice by merging hand and digital processes. She is a 2018 alumna of the Anderson Center Artist Residency Program."
"Irene Chan is a multidisciplinary artist who works conceptually in print media, papermaking, installation, storytelling, and book arts. A professor at the University of Maryland, Irene has self-published prints & 35 limited-edition artist books through Ch’An Press. She is a 2018 Anderson Center artist-in-residence."
"Wendy Fernstrum is a writer and visual artist based in St. Paul, Minnesota. The artist books that she creates range from installations to small devotional books featuring poems by mystics. Wendy is a 2018 alumna of the Anderson Center Artist Residency Program."
"Jonathan Herrera Soto is a print-based artist who curates installations and performances that explore parallels between the physical pain inflicted on politicized bodies and the consumption of art objects in the gallery. He was an artist-in-residence at the Anderson Center in 2018."
"Cameron Jarvis traces the movement of Black people across land and water, and investigates the many environments we inhabit by collecting, archiving and recontextualizing images, objects and materials. He is a 2016 alumnus of the Anderson Center Artist Residency Program."
“Ursula Lang is a geographer, writer, and artist that explores the interwoven natures of environment and society. Through ethnography and participatory mapping, Ursula's work aims to contribute to more just, equitable, and inclusive places. Ursula was a 2022 Anderson Center artist-in-residence.”
“Youmee Lee, a Korean American storyteller, explores materials and weaves narrative illustrations into art. She recently created a 2D animated film about a deaf girl’s coming-of-age story and struggles with the soundscape, partly based on her and other mainstreamed deaf children’s experiences. She is a 2021 alumna of the Anderson Center Deaf Artist Residency Program.”
“Kathryn Maxwell’s artwork explores the many forms of human connections to each other and the universe. Images from nature & the iconography of science and spirituality combine in her mixed media works, prints, & installations. Based in Tempe, she was a 2017 Anderson Center artist-in-residence.
“Benjamin Merritt’s ongoing body of work is a series of drawings, monoprints, and sculptural forms. He is specifically interested in the way language is used in context of chronic illness & pain, and how language complicates personal relationships. He was an artist-in-residence at the Anderson Center in 2021.”
“Matt Quinn is an artist and educator in Red Wing, MN. He was an artist-in-residence at the Anderson Center in 2006.”
“Roberta Restaino, originally from Italy, investigates what she calls the “disappearing” line between new technological processes and nature. Her artistic practice as a scientist, with microscopic observations of the natural world, leads her to new discoveries and platforms. She was an artist-in-residence at the Anderson Center in 2017.
“CB Sherlock’s work originates in themes of nature, community, belonging, and identity which is achieved through combining lettered images, nature, and unique book structures. As a letterpress printer, book artist and paper engineer, CB creates small edition books, prints, and one of a kind works of art. She was a 2011 and 2015 Anderson Center artist-in-residence.”
“Richard Stephens explores regional landmarks while combining linocut, letterpress and hand-tinting techniques to produce prints that retain an immediate, sketch-like quality. He publishes artist books under his Super Session Press imprint – often in collaboration with other artists and writers. Richard is a 2010 and 2015 alum of the Anderson Center Artist Residency Program.”
“Tom Virgin is the proprietor of Extra Virgin Press, where he collaborates with Miami’s rich community of artists and writers. A frequent guest at artist communities across the country, including 7 visits to the Anderson Center between 2009 and 2018, Tom's practice has evolved from relief printmaking, to book arts, and collaborative projects as a result of spending each summer with artists and writers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.