Red Wing Arts continues to come up with new ways to engage the community and highlight local artists. “We have a great art community here in Red Wing,” artist Peggy Simonson said.
A new event hosted by Red Wing Arts launched over the weekend, highlighting four local Red Wing artists. Each artist has a unique form of art that they create and demonstrate their process to community members.
Alive with Creativity will be a continuous event in Red Wing over the summer, where many artists will be featured and will host demonstrations.
Mandy’s Coffeehouse, Tootsie Too’s, Synergy Insurance Group and The Creative Hand hosted the four artists and their workspaces during the first event.
Heather Lawrenz, a jewelry maker, showed the creative process of using up-cycled materials for her unique jewelry pieces.
“I use glass bottles, they get sliced on a table saw and then they get tumbled like sea glass and then I use that for some of my jewlery,” Lawrenz said.
“For some of my other jewelry I use tin and cut that into different shapes and file down the edges,” she continued.
Artist Trud Schaefer makes small scale, sculpture-like scenes from various materials. Her most recent collection is circus inspired.
“I make these out of whatever I have on hand at the time, and I’m doing a series that I started during the pandemic called ‘The Circus’ and each is a scene from what you would typically see at a circus,” Schaefer said.
Her process includes finding boxes, thrifted materials and cans to create the fun scenes.
“I started doing this during the pandemic actually. I like working on a small scale, and I thought this would be fun,” she said.
Gourd carving and painting is Wendy Schweich's chosen artform. She carves and paints gourds to make various vases and decorative pieces.
“I clean the gourd first and scrape off the outer part. Then I will cut it and get all of the inside parts out. Sometimes I just paint them and sometimes I carve them and then paint them” she said.
She learned these techniques at a class in Arizona.
“I live in Arizona in the winters, and there was a class where I usually stay. I started the class about two years ago, and I’ve been making them ever since,” she said.
Finally, Peggy Simonson showed her painting process during the Alive with Creativity event. Simonson has been working as an artist in Red Wing for many years. She is on the Red Wing Arts board, and she has been a teacher in the school district.
“I’ve been painting for 20 years, I used to have a studio at the Anderson Center. I’m a retired grade school teacher and I taught art this year at the high school,” she said.
Each of the artists talked with visitors and answered questions. They each had examples of their work as they continued to create something new during the day.
Throughout the summer on weekends, signs will be placed outside of various shops and restaurants indicating that artists are demonstrating there.
Alive with Creativity is one of many events that highlights local artists this summer. Many of the artists at this event will also be showcased at the upcoming Studio Tour hosted by Red Wing Arts and the Anderson Center.
