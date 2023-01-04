The new year brings new bus routes to Red Wing, bus routes for Hiawathaland Transit begin this week.
In late November representatives from Hiawathaland Transit presented their reroute plan to the Red Wing City Council.
The organization has been working on new routes for several months, and their finalized plans go into effect this week.
“We have been working the past few months on a reroute, our current routes haven’t been redone in over eight years,” Tracy Borgschatz from Hiawatha Valley Transit said at the City Council meeting on Nov. 28.
The growth of the city and increase in traffic was a major reason for the reroute plans from Hiawathaland Transit.
“With businesses growing and increased traffic we are having a hard time staying on time. So we needed a reroute to make our system a little more reliable for individuals who depend on us,” Borgschatz said.
Previously the buses ran three routes across the city. Hiawathaland Transit will continue to have three routes, but the stops may differ from the previous routes.
The three routes run on a 60-minute loop, so the buses for each route will stop at the same destinations at the same time each hour.
“The route stop times we have listed below are the times we will be at the stop every hour. For example we will be at the Jordan stop at 6:10, 7:10, 8:10,” Hiawathaland Transit posted on their Facebook page this week.
The buses previously ran on a 45-minute time loop rather than an hour.
“With the route changes we will be changing our lap times to an hour. There are so many areas in town where we pick up a lot of riders, so it was hard to cut out any area to keep us at that 45 minute loop,” Borgschatz said.
“We feel that the hour loop will make it easier for the riders,” she continued.
The Red Route, Blue Route and Green Route all focus on different areas of the city.
The new routes look similar to what Hiawathaland Transit was previously running, but there are a few additions to the routes for convenience to riders.
The routes run Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.
They offer a Dial-A-Ride demand response service that runs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. and on the weekends from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Hiawathaland Transit provides a River Run route from Wabasha to Red Wing Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.
“If you have any questions please call our customer service specialist at 866-623-7505 option one and they will be happy to assist,” Hiawathaland Transit posted.
