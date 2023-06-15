Pastel colors and disco balls hang in the windows of a new store downtown Red Wing.
Forever Adored is a new boutique located on Bush Street.
Owner Lexi Dahling just celebrated the grand opening over the weekend. She invited the community to join the celebration with charcuterie, cookies and permanent jewelry.
She also had different sales throughout the day during the grand opening on June 10.
“What an amazing day. We are so grateful for all of you who attended our Grand Opening yesterday. We are so excited to officially become a part of Downtown Red Wing, here's to many more fun events to come,” Dahling stated on the store’s Facebook page.
Forever Adored offers a variety of styles and accessories, and they are size inclusive.
Throughout the store there are photos of the clothing pieces styled to give shoppers some inspiration.
This opening means a lot to Dahling.
Since 2018, when she started her business, she has been working toward this goal of opening up her own store.
“When I first started my business I always had the goal to have a brick and mortar store,” she said.
Now that goal has been reached, she is looking forward to bringing her talents and style to the Red Wing community.
“The Grand Opening went great,” she said. “It was great to feel so welcomed by the community and to see everyone get outfits that they felt confident in inside my store. I look forward to restocking fun gifts and clothes for all to continue to shop.”
Throughout the years of operating her online store, she found the stores deeper purpose.
“The mission kind of came after my business name came and I realized how perfect it fit together. I was trying a few different names when I first started the business and Forever Adored just felt right at the time,” she said.
“A year after I had the name I had someone order a mental health shirt and that was my best selling shirt for a long time, and it just all tied together,” she continued.
At Forever Adored shoppers can find “Mental Health Matters” t-shirts and other clothing items that promote mental health awareness.
Forever Adored is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Fore more information visit their Facebook page at Forever Adored Boutique, and their website at www.shopforeveradored.com.
