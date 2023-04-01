The Red Wing Art Walk is a resident and visitor favorite, the sculptures add a special touch to the city.
Many of the beloved sculptures will be leaving Red Wing and will be replaced by new art early this summer.
Two sculptures are remaining on the sculpture walk.
“Balance of Power,” located in Levee Park, and “Sunflowers” which will be moved to its permanent location near the Red Wing Public Library.
“Sunflowers” is added to the city’s Legacy Art Collection after an anonymous donor purchased the sculpture this year.
“Balance of Power” is a fan favorite, during the river boat season many people flock to the site to take photos and admire the large sculpture.
The depiction of two eagles fighting is perfect for the spot it is currently in near the Mississippi River. The sculpture is being leased for one more year.
The rest of the sculptures located throughout downtown, that are not already a part of the city’s Legacy Art Collection, will be removed this year.
The Red Wing Sculpture Walk is part of Art in the Heart of Red Wing, the program is a partnership with several Red Wing organizations.
Red Wing Arts, Downtown Main Street, City of Red Wing, Public Art Liaisons and Sculpture Tour Eau Claire all have a hand in this program.
“This year, Red Wing Arts has assumed 100% of the responsibility for the program, with the partners filling an advisory role,” Red Wing Arts Program Director Heather Lawrenz said.
The program works by the organizations leasing outdoor sculptures from various artists for a full year.
All of the sculptures are available for the public to purchase.
The solid pedestals located throughout downtown remain in their spots, and the temporary sculptures rotate each year.
New ones go up in June, and they come down the following April.
The sculpture walk committee is now looking for art submissions for this year’s rotation.
By April 25 artists have the opportunity to apply and have their art showcased throughout downtown Red Wing.
“Elected artists will receive a $1,000 honorarium to display their work. Sculptures will be exhibited in downtown Red Wing from June 2023 through April 2024,” Lawrenz said.
The accepted artwork that is displayed on the art walk and is sold during the 2023-2024 exhibition is subject to a 25% commission to Red Wing Sculpture Walk.
During the application process, the committee looks for sculptures that will complement Red Wing and the community.
“Each year the selection committee we assemble to help choose the temporary sculptures is a diverse group of residents,” Lawrenz said. “It is vital to this program that we include a broad representation of our community to have a voice in the story the sculptures will tell.”
The committee chooses sculptures based on conceptual strength, originality and workmanship.
Applicants can fill out an online form at forms.gle/WFFRFu5afngGP3TP8, or they can download a PDF of the application and email Lawrenz with photos of their art at heather@redwingarts.org.
Later this summer a Sculpture Walk Dedication celebration will take place to celebrate the new sculptures.
The community will have the opportunity to go on a guided tour throughout downtown to see each of the sculptures.
More information about sculptures leaving the art walk, and where to see them before they do, is available at redwingartwalk.com.
