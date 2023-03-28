The Red Wing City Council decided to back away from creating three new ad-hoc committees at its March 27 meeting.
The committees were to be formed for various reasons, such as to address contracts, police policies and the Red Wing Marine Museum lease.
“I was asked by staff to create three ad-hoc committees, they all have limited purpose and a limited timeframe,” Council President Kim Beise said.
One committee was for negotiating a new lease on the Marine Museum, another was for a police policy committee to consult with Lexipol to review policies.
The third was to create a process for the city attorney contract.
Red Wing resident Carol Overland brought up concerns about the Marine Museum lease negotiations.
“I want to be really clear that this has come before the council twice before in June 2019 and July 2019, and it was denied,” Overland said.
“There is a problem here because Mayor (Mike) Wilson is the head of the Red Wing Marine Museum, and this looks to me to be much more of a conflict of interest and self dealing than that of Dennis Egan that was ousted as mayor for conflict of interest,” she said. “It’s a real problem.”
After some discussion among the council, they decided it would be beneficial to hold workshops on all three items.
The decision came after council member Evan Brown brought up concerns with the purposes of the committees.
“I tend to agree that we did discuss the Marine Museum and believed at that time that we were willing to pursue a grant opportunity, but that it was incumbent on the museum to raise funds to make those repairs,” Brown said. “They continue to have not done that, and I have issues with that. That lease was signed in 2014 for $1 a year, that value is based on investing in those repairs to the building.”
Brown said he was frustrated that the item was on the consent agenda in the first place, he said the nature of the motion should have been placed under motions and general business
“The consent agenda should be for items that are routine business, non-controversial or have been discussed publicly in the past of which I don’t really believe these things have been discussed publicly,” Brown said.
Other council members agreed that the items could be discussed in a workshop instead of in committees.
“With regard to the Marine Museum ad-hoc committee and the comments that were presented tonight … I think we would be better off as a community having this as a workshop in a public space,” council member Becky Norton said. “As we often all hear the demand for transparency from our residents, I think this is one of those times.”
Norton said the discussion should occur in a public council workshop “because this involves an elected leader who is the signee on the lease.”
The council did not vote, or make any motions on approving the creation of committees. They will move forward to discuss these issues in workshops.
“I’m perfectly fine with a workshop on them all. I’m assuming we are not going to get a motion on this tonight, so we can move on,” Beise said before moving on to the next item on the agenda.
Quick Hits
A public hearing was held for adopting the assessment for an alley improvements in P. Vandenbergh’s subdivision, Freeborn & Co’s addition and Nichol’s subdivision that was completed in 2022, the assessment was approved by the council following the public hearing.
A public hearing was held for adopting the assessment of improvements to Sturtevant, Pine and Prairie streets. The assessments were approved after the public hearing.
Council accepted a $6,000 grant from Goodhue County Greater Zumbro Watershed Alliance for the purchase of rain barrels for the Neal Street Ravine restoration project area.
Approval of a motion to accept $12,000 of assistance and authorized a contract with the Goodhue County Soil and Water District to seal a well at the Highway 61 and County 19 Boulevard property.
Approval of a proposal authorizing staff to enter into a contract with Minnesota Wisconsin Playground Equipment for the replacement of the Hi Park Playground and resilient surfacing in the amount of $100,000.
Approval of a private use of public property application from Phantoms Motor Club for the annual Father’s Day car show on June 18 from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. They requested street closures and no parking in the core downtown area.
Approval of a sidewalk cafe license for Bayside Saloon and Grill.
